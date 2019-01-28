Zahroof Valves, Inc. Announces Expansion of Headquarters

HOUSTON, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) announced today the relocation and expansion of its reciprocating compressor valve operations. The company's new headquarters and larger facilities positions the company for continued growth and superior service.

The new facility in Houston, Texas consists of more than three times the space for office and production and incorporates a more efficient cell system to produce their patented modules and the assembly of their award-winning valves. ZVI's new facility integrates their warehouse and manufacturing into the same building and provides climate-controlled space for all activities, improving productivity. Increased and upgraded office space for employees includes nice touches such as a larger canteen and a separate break room to relax and recharge.

Founded in 2010, Zahroof Valves Inc. (ZVI) develops and markets a unique and groundbreaking reciprocating compressor valve based on the Modular Reed Valve technology invented by its President and Founder, Zahroof Mohamed. The StraightFloTM Valve (SFV) is a drop-in replacement compressor valve that is unique in that the valve assembly is made up of replaceable reed valve modules that are designed so that the gas flows essentially in a straight line through the valve, with very little deviation resulting in very low losses in the valve. Since the release of its modular reed valve technology encapsulated in their StraightFlo™ Valve, thirty-two related patents have been granted around the world in countries as diverse as Australia, Great Britain, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey, besides the US. The company has 43 valve and reciprocating compressor related patents with a further 18 patents pending.

"This new move represents an exciting development for ZVI," said Tony Gioffredi, Chief Executive Officer of ZVI. "It provides us with the capacity to fulfill future aggressive growth and expansion plans as the industry continues to notice the benefits of our StraightFlo Valves for their operations."

ZVI's award-winning StraightFlo Valve performs much more reliably and efficiently than its competition, establishes a new paradigm in valve serviceability and can significantly reduce emissions and carbon footprints. The metal housing has a 10-year warranty that is unheard of in the industry; valves can be serviced on site, easily, without any machining required. Such technical innovations have garnered the company various awards and recognitions. It won a 2016 Edison Award in the "Carbon Reduction" category, was named the second fastest growing private company in the Houston Business Journal's 2018 Fast 100 Awards, was considered a "Rising Star" as a finalist in Platts 2015 Global Energy Awards, was named an "Energy Innovation Pioneer" at IHS CERAWeek 2015 and was the 2013 recipient of the Land-based Pipeline Technology Award via the Pipeline Industries Guild. Zahroof Valves was a finalist in the Technology Company of the Year Category for the 2018 Petroleum Economist Awards.

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, that develops and markets the revolutionary StraightFloTM Valve for use in reciprocating gas compressors. The StraightFlo Valve delivers a step change in compressor valve performance, serviceability, and reliability. Thanks to these proven, measured improvements, ZVI is able to guarantee a 20% improvement in valve losses and a 100% increase in service intervals, with a 10-year warranty on the valve housing.

For more information, please visit www.zahroofvalves.com .

