Zahroof Valves, Inc. Granted Patent for Innovative Reed Valve Module and Valve Assembly

HOUSTON, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) today announced that the company's Reed Valve Module and Valve Assembly have been granted U.S. Patent No. 9,989,161, marking a major milestone for the company. The latest patent adds to an impressive portfolio of intellectual property of products that are changing the way oil and gas companies operate. Altogether, ZVI now has 43 patents granted and several pending on nine different technologies in thirty-one different countries.

The StraightFlo Valve is a drop in replacement for conventional reciprocating compressor valves.

Since the release of its modular reed valve technology encapsulated in their flagship StraightFlo™ Valve, thirty-two related patents have been granted around the world in countries as diverse as Australia, Great Britain, China, Mexico, New Zealand, Russia, and Turkey. Additional patents on the technology are pending in Canada, South America, and Southeast Asia.

ZVI's Founder and President, Zahroof Mohamed, notes that, "What started out as a simple idea of how to improve on valve design that really hadn't changed in over a hundred years has now led to patented products and an intellectual property portfolio of technology being implemented in installations across the globe. ZVI's StraightFlo Valve brings so many benefits, including improved efficiency, reduced maintenance, better ROI and even reduced greenhouse gas emissions."

The StraightFlo™ Valve is a reed check valve that is unique in that the valve assembly is made up of replaceable reed valve modules that are designed so that the gas flows essentially in a straight line through a valve, with very little deviation resulting in very low losses in the valve.

All the wear components are in the module. Therefore, servicing a valve consists of simply replacing a bad module within the valve with a new one. The technology eliminates the need to machine any parts during service. Replacement of a module within a valve is done by hand and does not require special tools.

The modules are interchangeable and there is only a limited number of modules required to service all reciprocating compressor applications, thereby reducing valve inventory at a site by as much as 80%.

The design of the reed valve modules makes it more tolerant to liquids and solid particles in the gas stream resulting in lifetimes as much as 5 to 10 times that of conventional valves in difficult application such as in gas production. Improvement in reliability and the mean time between shut down of the compressor due to valve issues minimizes production losses due to downtime and also greatly reduces emissions.

The improvement in efficiency due to the straight flow of gas through the valve and the innovative configuration of the modules in valve designs greatly increase the effective flow area resulting in improvement of efficiency or reduction in power by as much as 25%, depending on the application. The power saved can be used to increase flow through the same compressor by as much as 25%.

The design also results in much lower noise and vibration levels, vibration levels one tenth that of conventional valves and noise about 5 to 10 decibels lower.

In addition to ZVI's reed valve module and assembly, the company's intellectual property includes patents based on poppet valves for a valve assembly and system; a caged poppet valve; poppet valve assemblies; and valves coupled to electric devices.

ZVI has been designing and manufacturing compressor valves since 2010. Its award-winning StraightFlo™ Valve performs much more reliably and efficiently than its competition and can reduce emissions and carbon footprints significantly. The metal housing has a 10-year warranty that is unheard of in the industry, and the valves can be serviced easily without any machining required, on site. Such technical innovations have garnered the company various awards and recognitions. It won a 2016 Edison Award in the "Carbon Reduction" category, was considered a "Rising Star" as a finalist in Platts 2015 Global Energy Awards, was named an "Energy Innovation Pioneer" at IHS CERAWeek 2015, and was the 2013 recipient of the Land-based Pipeline Technology Award via the Pipeline Industries Guild.

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, which has developed and markets the revolutionary StraightFlo™ (SF) Valve for use in reciprocating gas compressors. The SF Valve delivers a step change in compressor valve performance, serviceability, and reliability. Thanks to these proven, measured improvements, ZVI is able to guarantee a 20% improvement in valve losses and a 100% increase in service intervals, with a 10-year warranty on the valve housing.

For more information, please visit www.zahroofvalves.com.

