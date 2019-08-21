Zahroof Valves Selected as a Finalist for Houston Business Journal's 2019 Fast 100 Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) today announced that it was included in the Houston Business Journal's (HBJ) 2019 Fast 100 Awards, where it is among the top 100 fastest growing privately held companies in Houston, Texas. Last year, ZVI won second place in HBJ's 2018 Fast 100 Awards. The final ranking of the Fast 100 List will be revealed at the awards ceremony on September 26 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

The Houston Fast 100 is ranked by two-year growth and recognizes Houston-area private companies with the fastest revenue growth. All of the companies on the list are headquartered within the ten-county Houston metropolitan area and have been doing business for a minimum of five years. The List ranks by companywide revenue growth between fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2018. To qualify, companies must be for-profit and privately held.

Founded in 2010, Zahroof Valves Inc. (ZVI) develops and markets a unique and groundbreaking reciprocating compressor valve based on the Modular Reed Valve technology developed by its President and Founder, Zahroof Mohamed. The StraightFloTM Valve (SFV) is a drop-in replacement compressor valve that is unique in that the valve assembly is made up of replaceable reed valve modules that are designed so that the gas flows essentially in a straight line through the valve, with very little deviation resulting in very low losses in the valve. ZVI has 43 patents granted and several pending on nine different technologies in thirty-one different countries.

"We are extremely proud to be named to the Fast 100 for the second year in a row," said Anthony Gioffredi, CEO of Zahroof Valves. "Our commitment to driving positive change to the oil and gas industry is shown through our innovative products and we are honored to have earned our place on the Houston Business Journal's annual list once again."

ZVI has been designing and manufacturing compressor valves since 2010. Its award-winning StraightFlo Valve performs much more reliably and efficiently than its competition and can significantly reduce emissions and carbon footprints. The metal housing has a 10-year warranty that is unheard of in the industry; valves can be serviced on site, easily, without any machining required. Such technical innovations have garnered the company various awards and recognitions. The company won the prestigious Edison Award in 2016 for the "Carbon Reduction" category and Sustainability Product of the Year for 2019 Sustainability Awards.

The company recently launched a new rental program that allow companies to try their valves without any long-term commitment. Learn more at http://zahroofvalves.com/rental-program.html.

A full ranking of the Fast 100 List will be published online and in a special section of HBJ's September 27 weekly edition.

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.zahroofvalves.com.

