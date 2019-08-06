Zahroof Valves Wins Sustainability Product of the Year for 2019 Sustainability Awards

HOUSTON, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) today announced that they have been named Sustainability Product of the Year by the Business Intelligence Group in the 2019 Sustainability Awards program. The Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) develops and markets a unique and groundbreaking reciprocating compressor valve based on the Modular Reed Valve technology invented by its President and Founder, Zahroof Mohamed. The StraightFloTM Valve (SFV) is a drop-in replacement compressor valve that is unique in that the valve assembly is made up of replaceable reed valve modules that are designed so that the gas flows essentially in a straight line through the valve, with very little deviation resulting in very low losses in the valve. ZVI has 43 patents granted and several pending on nine different technologies in thirty-one different countries.

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to the environment and our efforts to promote sustainability," said Zahroof Mohamed, President of ZVI. "Sustainability Product of the Year is a testament to the entire team at Zahroof Valves, and our continuous effort to provide innovative solutions that benefit and grow the industry while being mindful of environmental impacts."

"We are proud to reward and recognize Zahroof Valves for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

ZVI has been designing and manufacturing compressor valves since 2010. Its award-winning StraightFlo Valve performs much more reliably and efficiently than its competition and can significantly reduce emissions and carbon footprints. The metal housing has a 10-year warranty that is unheard of in the industry; valves can be serviced on site, easily, without any machining required. Such technical innovations have garnered the company various awards and recognitions. The company won the prestigious Edison Award in 2016 for the "Carbon Reduction" category.

Since 2012, the Business Intelligence Group has recognized and rewarded hundreds of business executives, departments, products, and entire organizations for their innovation and leadership. The Business Intelligence Group honors those companies who help their employees accelerate their careers, knowledge, and performance.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Zahroof Valves, Inc.

Zahroof Valves, Inc. (ZVI) is an innovative company, headquartered in Houston, Texas, that develops and markets the revolutionary StraightFloTM Valve for use in reciprocating gas compressors. The StraightFlo Valve delivers a step change in compressor valve performance, serviceability, and reliability. Thanks to these proven, measured improvements, ZVI is able to guarantee a 20% improvement in valve losses and a 100% increase in service intervals, with a 10-year warranty on the valve housing.

