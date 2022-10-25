ZainTech enters agreement to acquire leading managed cloud provider, BIOS Middle East

Bader Al Kharafi : "This deal represents a major step in ZainTech's expansion strategy and our determination to transform Zain into a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider"

Full integration of the BIOS operations within ZainTech to happen over the next 12-18 months, expanding the services offered to governments and enterprises

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZainTech, the one-stop digital and ICT solutions powerhouse of Zain Group, announces it has entered into an agreement for the complete acquisition of BIOS Middle East, a regional managed secure cloud provider with a presence in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Oman. The acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals, will result in the full migration and integration of BIOS Middle East's operations within ZainTech over the next 12-18 months.

Dominic Docherty, BIOS Managing Director (L) and Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO (R)

Since its establishment in 2002, BIOS has served over 300 global and regional customers by offering managed services and cloud solutions with 24x7x365 support and a measurable SLA. CloudHPT, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, managed multi-cloud access, security as a service, infrastructure as a service, and disaster recovery as a service are just a few of the capabilities provided by over 140 BIOS professionals across the region.

Commenting on the agreement, Bader Al Kharafi, Zain Vice-Chairman and Group CEO said, "This deal represents a major step in ZainTech's expansion strategy and our determination to transform Zain into a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider. ZainTech is a key part of Zain's value accretive '4Sight' strategy centered on evolving Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services."

Andrew Hanna, ZainTech CEO said, "Managed cloud is a highly relevant and critical business area for our region, and with BIOS's established strong customer base, years of experience, and exceptional team, this strategic acquisition will supercharge our capabilities in hybrid and multi-cloud managed services and expand our offerings."

Hanna continued, "ZainTech is a young company focused on becoming a leading technology partner to corporates and governments in the region. We look to achieve this through organic growth and acquisitions of value-adding companies. The decision to acquire BIOS was driven by its relevance, presence, leadership, market access, and expertise."

Hanna concluded, "Integrating the BIOS operations within ZainTech, coupled with leveraging Zain Group's regional footprint and advanced network, will enable us to provide customers the best enterprise cloud experiences in the region."

Dominic Docherty, BIOS Middle East Managing Director, said, "BIOS shares with ZainTech the goal to become the region's leading multi-cloud managed service provider. This deal will allow us to accelerate and scale towards that goal, with further benefits to both our customers and people. I am excited and energized to become part of the ZainTech team".

ZainTech's cloud business supports organizations, in regulated and non-regulated industries across its footprint, in leveraging the power of the cloud to deliver transformational IT outcomes. Through global alliances, significant investments in automation, and strong advisory, professional, and managed services, ZainTech's cloud business brings customers high-quality cloud capabilities with flexible pricing that helps optimize and reduce their total cost of ownership.

More on ZainTech

ZainTech is a regional Digital & ICT solutions provider unifying Zain Group's ICT assets to offer a unique value proposition of comprehensive digital solutions and services under one roof. The company is positioned to drive the transformation of enterprise and government customers in the MENA region by providing a center of excellence and managed solutions across the ICT stack including cloud, cybersecurity, big data, IoT, AI, smart cities, drones, and emerging technologies.

ZainTech will leverage Zain's global reach, unique regional footprint, and infrastructure across its operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates as well as in other key markets in the Middle East.

ZainTech forms a key pillar in the evolution of Zain's core telecom business to maximize value and build on the company's many strengths to selectively create and invest in growth verticals beyond standard mobile services. This ultimately serves to support Zain's vision of becoming a leading ICT and digital lifestyle provider.

www.zaintech.com

More on BIOS Middle East

Established in 2002, BIOS Middle East (BIOSME) is the GCC's Local Cloud & Managed Service Provider with cloud footprint in the UAE, KSA and Oman. The company works to give its 300 plus customers the capabilities to become cloud-enabled and promote digital transformation. To do this, BIOSME provides managed services and cloud solutions with 24x7x365 support backed by a measurable SLA for a fixed monthly fee.

BIOSME solutions include Managed Services, Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Disaster Recovery-as-a-service, Managed Multi-cloud across our cloud, CloudHPT, AWS and Azure. The company's mission is to help customers use IT to free up time, money, and resources, so they can focus on the 'business of improving and running their business.'

