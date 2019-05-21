Zaius Appoints Chief Marketing Officer, VPs of Product, Industry Strategy, and Customer Success

BOSTON, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaius , the world's leading B2C CRM, announced today four new executive hires to further accelerate growth and the company's clear leadership in the MarTech industry.

Joining the Zaius leadership team are Kyle Flaherty, CMO, Greg Cypes, VP of Product, Rick Kenney, VP of Industry Strategy and Dan McNamara, VP of Customer Success.

"We're thrilled to have such world-class leaders join the Zaius team," said Mark Gally, CEO of Zaius. "Zaius grew over 150% in 2018 and as we continue to expand, it's important to bring added depth and experience to our team. This experience will be invaluable as we revolutionize how B2C companies delight their customers at every interaction."

Zaius's new Chief Marketing Officer Kyle Flaherty comes to Zaius from SaaS powerhouse Rapid7 to lead Zaius' go-to-market teams to extend global brand recognition.

As VP of Product, Greg Cypes brings 20 years of product experience -- most recently as CTO of Contactually and prior to that, Senior VP of Product for AddThis (acquired by Oracle). Greg is responsible for directing Zaius' product strategy and development.

A thought leader in data-driven retail trends, Rick Kenney, Zaius VP of Industry Strategy, joins the team from Salesforce where he was the Head of Consumer Insights and spearheaded the Salesforce Shopping Index and pioneered Demandware's benchmarking practice. In his role, Rick leads the Zaius industry strategy and product marketing team.

As VP of Customer Success, Dan McNamara leads a team obsessed with the customer experience and value realization. Prior to Zaius, Dan worked at Quick Base and spent over a decade in publicly traded Enterprise healthcare tech at Athenahealth.

Want to join this growing team? Zaius is hiring across multiple roles and departments: https://www.zaius.com/company/careers/

About Zaius

Zaius loves marketers! Having created the Assisted Marketing movement and an industry-leading CRM, Zaius lives for one thing: to provide marketers with the ability to creatively design and boldly deliver a customer-first experience that deepens customer loyalty and ultimately increases revenue. Need an assist? Let us know how we can help at www.zaius.com .

CONTACT: Crystal Richard, crystal@crystalrichard.com

SOURCE Zaius, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.zaius.com

