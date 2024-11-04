BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Ropes & Gray announced today that it has further strengthened its award-winning antitrust practice with the addition of Zak Goodwin as a partner based in the firm's Boston office. The move is a homecoming for Zak who was most recently antitrust counsel to a Fortune 500 life sciences company and previously a lawyer at Ropes & Gray.

Zak Goodwin Returns to Ropes & Gray’s Growing Antitrust Practice

Zak returns to the firm from Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. where he was senior corporate counsel, antitrust. In this role, he regularly advised on intricate antitrust issues involving horizontal, vertical, or conglomerate components. He was also previously a trial attorney in the Technology and Financial Services Section of the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

"Zak is returning to Ropes & Gray at just the right time," said Julie Jones, chair. "Recent shifts in the regulatory environment are raising novel antitrust issues across the global life sciences industry. Our clients need the competitive edge that Zak's unique blend of sophisticated antitrust expertise, government experience and deep life sciences sector knowledge will give them."

"I have firsthand experience working alongside Ropes & Gray's top-tier antitrust talent, which made the decision to return an easy one," added Zak Goodwin. "The firm is a leader in the industry sectors that attract attention from antitrust agencies, including asset management, technology, life sciences and healthcare, and private equity. I am looking forward to leading clients through the shifting antitrust environment."

Zak's recent work includes obtaining unconditional clearances in multiple jurisdictions around the world for Thermo Fisher's acquisition of Olink Proteomics, a leading proteomics company, where regulators in Germany and the UK undertook substantial investigations to assess the complicated products and antitrust issues in the transaction. During his time at the Antitrust Division, he was a member of the team that successfully litigated to enjoin Anthem Inc.'s proposed acquisition of Cigna Corporation, the largest health insurance acquisition ever up to that time.

"Zak is not just an excellent lawyer; he has a total client service mindset," said David Djaha, Ropes & Gray's managing partner. "He understands clients' business industries and he is deeply invested in helping them succeed. Teamwork and collaboration are in his DNA. In rejoining the firm, he will fit seamlessly into our cross-practice, cross-office teams and be a valuable addition to our firm."

"Zak's return to the firm will add to our team's top-flight representation across the full spectrum of antitrust matters," said Mark Popofsky, partner, and head of the firm's antitrust group. "His experience navigating unpredictable antitrust challenges – and perspectives gained from working in government, private practice, and in-house – will strengthen the practice's capabilities to serve clients. We are looking forward to adding another elite and experienced attorney to our advanced platform."

Zak is the fourth antitrust partner to join the firm's robust practice in recent years. The others are: Jackie Grise, who brought 25 years of antitrust deal, litigation and enforcement experience in private practice with her, Samer Musallam, a versatile DOJ veteran with deep financial services experience, and Lisa Kaltenbrunner, who advises on high-profile strategic conduct and investigatory matters as well as complex transactions.

About Ropes & Gray

Ropes & Gray, a preeminent, global law firm, has been ranked in the top-three on The American Lawyer's prestigious "A-List" for eight years and is ranked #1 on Law.com International's "A-List" in the U.K.—rankings that honor the "Best of the Best" firms. The firm has approximately 1,500 lawyers and legal professionals serving clients in major centers of business, finance, technology, and government in Boston, Chicago, Dublin, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seoul, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, D.C. The firm has consistently been recognized for its leading practices in many areas, including asset management, private equity, M&A, finance, real estate, tax, antitrust, life sciences, healthcare, intellectual property, litigation & enforcement, privacy & cybersecurity, and business restructuring.

