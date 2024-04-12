Zakeke Joins NVIDIA Inception Program

Zakeke, the leading Visual Commerce Platform, has officially joined NVIDIA Inception, an exclusive program designed to foster a select elite of startups worldwide at the forefront of industry innovation

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zakeke, the world-leading SaaS company in the Visual Commerce landscape, offering brands advanced tools like live product personalization, advanced 3D visualization, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Try-On, has been selected to join NVIDIA Inception, a program aimed at nurturing a selected group of cutting-edge startups that are revolutionizing industries through technology and innovation.

Founded in 2017, Zakeke today serves over 10,000 global customers spanning more than 400 sectors in over 200 countries. Its client base includes brands of all sizes and types: from major fashion labels like Valentino, Colmar and Testoni, to multi-million-dollar tech firms like HP, and even environmentally conscious companies like Ecocup. The news comes on the heels of Zakeke's $2M seed funding round last year , led by Berrier Capital.

The entry into the exclusive NVIDIA Inception Program is a testament to Zakeke's commitment to innovation and revolutionizing the way customers think about and interact with brands.

This new synergy, leveraging access to resources from NVIDIA Inception such as technical training and NVIDIA's top-tier hardware and software, together with Zakeke's innovation, will empower the company to accelerate its growth. This collaboration will enhance product development and the introduction of new AI-based features, further elevating the customer experience and simplifying internal processes for merchants.

"We are highly enthusiastic about this new synergy with NVIDIA. By blending the technology and expertise from NVIDIA Inception with Zakeke's architecture and innovation, we are confident we can accelerate our platform's development and enhancement, focusing on maximizing AI's power to offer an unparalleled customer experience." said Angelo Coletta, CEO & Co-Founder of Zakeke. "I believe this opportunity is a crucial step for Zakeke and will serve as a strong foundation for reaching new heights and leading the most innovative revolution in shopping as the go-to, all-in-one Visual Commerce platform globally."

About Zakeke

Founded in 2017, Zakeke is a cloud-based Visual AI-Commerce Platform born to empower e-commerce and retailers with live product customization, advanced 3D visualization, immersive Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On. Zakeke's comprehensive suite seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform or brand's back-end, enhancing the shopping experience and boosting conversions, while streamlining operations. Zakeke serves over 10,000 global customers across more than 400 sectors in over 200 countries. Customers include Bauli, Clipper, Testoni, Valentino, Ecocoup, Boggi and more. They also have partnerships with Etsy, Printful, and Zapier.

Zakeke was also recently named "Best International Software Development," receiving the prestigious ADA LOVELACE Award at #ISWEEK, part of Italian AI WEEK.

For more information, please visit Zakeke.com

