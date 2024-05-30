Zakeke Named Finalist for 'Innovative Product of the Year' at White Label World Expo New York

White Label World Expo New York will take place at the Javits Convention Center on May 30-31, 2024. The Innovative Product of the Year Award is designed to credit the product or service that has taken the lead this year because of its creativity and innovation.



NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zakeke the world-leading SaaS company in the Visual Commerce landscape, has been named a finalist for the "Innovative Product of the Year" award at the White Label World Expo New York. Recognized for its advanced tools like live product personalization, hyper-realistic 3D visualization, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Try-On, Zakeke is transforming the future of retail and how customers interact with brands.

Zakeke today serves over 10,000 global customers across more than 400 sectors in over 200 countries. Its clients range from major fashion labels like Valentino, Colmar, and Testoni to tech brands like giants like Etsy, Printful and HP. and eco-conscious companies like Ecocup.

White Label World Expo New York, the world's leading event for white and private label products, will take place at the Javits Convention Center on May 30-31, 2024. The Innovative Product of the Year award recognizes products or services that have demonstrated exceptional creativity and innovation. This award honors companies whose offerings have become pivotal for the success of thousands of online entrepreneurs. The winner will be announced at Keynote Theater 1 on May 31st at 2:45 PM.

Zakeke will be exhibiting at Booth 322 both days, and Gaia Vernaglione, Director of Americas at Zakeke , will speak at a keynote session on May 30 at 1:15 PM - 1:30 PM titled " Unlocking Visual Commerce: The Power of Tailored Engagement ". The session will cover the evolving e-commerce landscape and the surging demand for personalized shopping experiences, highlighting how customization is reshaping this realm.

"The e-commerce landscape is rapidly evolving, and customers increasingly seek personalized and engaging experiences. This is precisely why Visual Commerce and Zakeke exist," says Gaia Vernaglione, Director of Americas at Zakeke . "Our technology empowers merchants to cut operational costs in half, reduces the need for physical samples, and prioritize customer personalization. We are excited to join industry leaders at White Label World Expo New York, and showcase how Zakeke is transforming the interaction between brands and customers through innovative solutions."

Zakeke will soon be launching their 3D Digital Asset Manager to further enrich the platform's tech stack and empower brands making 3D integrations seamless. The new platform acts as a central hub for brands to easily create, store and manage 3D models in one place, focusing on cost-cutting, sustainability, and streamlined operations.

About Zakeke

Founded in 2017, Zakeke is a cloud-based Visual AI-Commerce Platform born to empower e-commerce and retailers with live product customization, advanced 3D visualization, immersive Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On. Zakeke's comprehensive suite seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform or brand's back-end, enhancing the shopping experience and boosting conversions, while streamlining operations. Zakeke serves over 10,000 global customers across more than 400 sectors in over 200 countries. Customers include Bauli, Clipper, Testoni, Valentino, Ecocoup, Boggi and more. They also have partnerships with Etsy, Printful, and Zapier.

Zakeke has also recently joined NVIDIA Inception , an exclusive program designed to foster a select elite of startups worldwide at the forefront of industry innovation

For more information, please visit Zakeke.com

Media Contact:

Alessia Dozzo (551) 795-5950

[email protected]

https://www.zakeke.com/

SOURCE Zakeke