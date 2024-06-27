The award highlights Zakeke's creative and advanced implementation of AI in Visual Commerce and immersive technologies.

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zakeke, the leading SaaS company in the Visual Commerce landscape, offering brands advanced tools like live product personalization, 3D visualization, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Try-On, has been named a winner in the 7th edition of the AI Breakthrough Awards, recognized as one of the world's most innovative tech companies in Artificial Intelligence.

Zakeke Named Winner of AI Breakthrough Awards for ‘Best Use of Virtual Reality for Retail’

The AI Breakthrough Awards, organized by Tech Breakthrough, a premier market intelligence and recognition platform, celebrates excellence in AI technology across the global market. This year, Zakeke is recognized alongside notable winners such as NVIDIA, Adobe, Lenovo, SAP, Dell, and OpenAI.

Founded in 2017, Zakeke today serves over 10,000 customers in more than 400 sectors across 200 countries. Its diverse clientele includes major fashion labels like Valentino, Colmar, and Testoni, tech giants such as HP, and eco-conscious brands like Ecocup.

This award is a testament to Zakeke's dedication to empowering merchants and revolutionizing customer-brand interactions. By integrating new AI features, Zakeke aims to further enhance the customer experience and streamline processes for merchants, facilitating the effortless adoption of new technologies with minimal operational burden and cost.

Key AI-powered features include:

AI Product Configurator : Automates the personalization process, enabling users to customize products online in real-time using text or voice commands.

: Automates the personalization process, enabling users to customize products online in real-time using text or voice commands. AI Measurement & Fine Tuning : Ensures a perfect fit experience everywhere with hyper-precise fine-tuning for each customer.

: Ensures a perfect fit experience everywhere with hyper-precise fine-tuning for each customer. AI-Generated 3D Configuratios : Lets merchants describe configurable features textually, with AI generating attributes, options, and 3D models, speeding up the setup process.

: Lets merchants describe configurable features textually, with AI generating attributes, options, and 3D models, speeding up the setup process. ClipArt Gallery Creation : Uses AI to create a custom clipart gallery tailored to merchants' brand identity, enhancing product customization with matched assets.

: Uses AI to create a custom clipart gallery tailored to merchants' brand identity, enhancing product customization with matched assets. AI Mockup Generator : Creates real-time custom mockups to showcase custom products in realistic photos.

: Creates real-time custom mockups to showcase custom products in realistic photos. Custom UI Generation: Allows merchants to describe desired interfaces in natural language, with AI creating these interfaces from predefined custom themes.

"Recent innovation in AI has transformed how we approach visual commerce," says Angelo Coletta, CEO of Zakeke. "This award highlights our team's efforts. We're focused on using AI to enhance shopping experiences and streamline merchant processes, redefining the way customers interact with retailers."

For more information about Zakeke and its innovative AI features, visit zakeke.com.

About Zakeke

Founded in 2017, Zakeke is a cloud-based Visual AI-Commerce Platform born to empower e-commerce and retailers with live product customization, advanced 3D visualization, immersive Augmented Reality and Virtual Try-On. Zakeke's comprehensive suite seamlessly integrates with any e-commerce platform or brand's back-end, enhancing the shopping experience and boosting conversions, while streamlining operations. Zakeke serves over 10,000 global customers across more than 400 sectors in over 200 countries. Customers include Bauli, Clipper, Testoni, Valentino, Ecocoup, Boggi and more. They also have partnerships with Etsy, Printful, and Zapier.

Zakeke has also recently joined NVIDIA Inception, an exclusive program designed to foster a select elite of startups worldwide at the forefront of industry innovation

For more information, please visit Zakeke.com

Media Contact:

Alessia Dozzo

(551) 795-5950

[email protected]

https://www.zakeke.com/

SOURCE Zakeke