FORT SMITH, Ark., April 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaki Adib Samman, MD, FACP is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Top Doctor of 2018 in the field of Medicine in recognition of his role as a Hematologist-Oncologist at Sparks Clinic Cancer Center and Mercy Hospital.

Established in the heart of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Sparks Clinic Cancer Center has served patients for over a century. A full service cancer care center, the center utilizes the latest advancements in medical technology to assist their clients. Dedicated to the health and wellness of their patients, the center utilizes the latest advancements in medical technology in an effort to better serve their clients.

Gathering over thirty two years of experience in the field of Medicine, Dr. Samman is revered for his outstanding work and contributions to the medical industry. Dr. Samman has acted in several prestigious roles as Chief of Oncology for both Sparks Regional Medical Center and St. Edward Mercy Medical Center. As a prominent figure in the field, Dr. Samman has attained extensive expertise within the areas of Hematology and Oncology. When asked his advice to newcomers in the industry, Dr. Samman emphasizes that one has to be "compassionate to the patient and the family of the patient." Attributing his success to his "love of the patient and the deep compassion for their difficult situation," Dr. Samman is fluent in French, Spanish, and Arabic.

Throughout the course of his educational career path, Dr. Samman attended the Medical School

University of Damascus. Thereafter, Dr. Samman would then go on to complete his Residency at the Atlantic City Medical Center of Internal Medicine and attended Mount Sinai School of Medicine where he studied Internal Medicine. Later, Dr. Samman completed his Fellowships at the Medical College of Wisconsin – where he continued on with his medical pursuits of Hematology and Oncology.

In an effort to further enhance his professional development, Dr. Samman is an elite member of several organizations including St. Edward Mercy Medical Center, Johnson Regional Medical Center, Sparks Regional Medical Center, Specialty Hospital-Fort Smith, Mena Medical Center, Mena Regional Health System, Advance Care Hospital of Fort Smith, Health South Rehab Hospital Fort Smith, Fort Smith Health and Rehabilitation Center, and Summit Medical Center.

In recognition of his professional achievements, Dr. Samman was the recipient of a degree in business administration for physicians, and also the recipient of the Patients' Choice Award and Compassionate Doctor Recognition from 2012-2013.

Dr. Samman dedicates this recognition "in loving memory of my late wife, Haleh Asadi" and to his current wife, Kafeh Daas, for her "continuing love and support and the chance to be with you and talk with you."

