Zalando takes fashion to the streets as part of European Expansion that celebrates local culture.

The inspirational event presented a diverse and inclusive display of local talent, including Slovenian ex professional tennis player Nina Kolar, professional Lithuanian dancer Raidas Petrauskas and famous Slovakian director and film producer Peter Altof, all of whom capture the essence of local fashion culture. The reveal formed a visually striking representation of Zalando's intention to bring the world's most-loved fashion to its new markets

Peter Altof: "It feels special to be part of Zalando's launch in my own city with such a diverse group of creatives, all expressing who we are, in one single moment. Zalando has empowered us to show our individuality in the best way we know how; through self-expression."

Showcasing everything from iconic designers to streetwear drops, kidswear to more sustainable dressing, Zalando is touching down in new European markets to shine a light on local fashion culture. Home to the most comprehensive fashion assortment in each market including the likes of Weekday and Vivienne Westwood, Diane von Furstenburg and Victoria Beckham, Zalando aims to become Europe's Starting Point for Fashion, harnessing the individuality of local fashion lovers.

Natalie Wills, VP Marketing, says: "Zalando is beginning its fashion stories in these new European markets as part of a long-term expansion that will see us arrive in more markets before the end of 2021. By creating fashion-inspired moments brought to life through the joy of self-expression, we're celebrating individuality and allowing everyone to express themselves in whichever way they wish. That's why we wanted to produce a diverse and inclusive showing in each market, putting local culture at the heart of our message. We welcome our new customers to say hi to their new favourite wardrobe!".

The launch campaign celebrates the start of Zalando's ambitious expansion into new European countries, which sees the fashion platform launch in Lithuania, Slovakia and Slovenia in early summer, Croatia, Latvia and Estonia in late summer 2021, and Hungary and Romania in 2022. The move comes as part of the brand's continued growth, which currently serves about 42 million active customers in 20 markets. Zalando's app allows access to Europe's most comprehensive fashion assortment, (available via the App Store and Google Play Store), as well as offering free delivery and free returns. In the month since the App has launched, Zalando is No1 App in Android devices in Slovakia according to App Annie.

Zalando ( https://corporate.zalando.com ) is Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle. Founded in Berlin in 2008, we bring head-to-toe fashion to about 42 million active customers in 20 markets, offering clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty. The assortment of international brands ranges from world famous names to local labels. Our platform is a one-stop fashion destination for inspiration, innovation, and interaction. As Europe's most fashionable tech company, we work hard to find digital solutions for every aspect of the fashion journey: for our customers, partners and every valuable player in the Zalando story. Our vision is to be the Starting Point for Fashion and a sustainable platform with a net-positive impact for people and the planet.

COVID 19:

All images and video content have been shot according to local government COVID-19 guidelines, specific to each country at the time of capture. All safety measures were put in place on all shoot locations worldwide to ensure every person featured was respecting COVID safety measures.

