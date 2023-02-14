Zalando Treasury Wins Best Investment Solution, Using ICD

ICD and SAP Treasury Integration Streamlines Investing in Money Market Funds

GOLDEN, Colo., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zalando, a leading European online platform for fashion and lifestyle, won Best Investment Solution in the TMI Corporate Recognition Awards for Innovation in Treasury, using ICD, an independent portal provider of institutional money market funds and other short-term investments. Leveraging ICD's certified integration with SAP Treasury, Zalando transformed its highly-manual and complex investment process to a streamlined cash and investment workflow, saving the company time equivalent to a full time employee.

"The integration of ICD into Zalando's SAP treasury stack frees up staff to work on more strategic activities," says Tinatin Biganashvili, Team Lead, Corporate Solutions at Zalando. "Automation really pays off for significant time savings, risk mitigation and reallocation of resources."

ICD's certified integration with SAP Treasury is a key element of Zalando's centralization strategy around S4/HANA. The project's time and resource savings for aggregated reporting also extends to its accounting department.

"We commend Zalando for their larger vision in transforming their treasury organization around SAP and choosing ICD Portal to bring real benefits beyond treasury," says Roderick Mackenzie, ICD Director of Business Development. "Zalando's interest in the ICD-SAP Treasury integration is something we are experiencing more broadly as organizations move their treasury technology onto S4/HANA."

The TMI Corporate Recognition Awards showcase the innovation and best-in-class treasury practices from corporate treasury organizations across the globe.

About ICD

ICD is treasury's trusted, independent portal provider of money market funds and other short-term investments. We provide intuitive technology and unbiased access to over 350 investment products through ICD Portal, a model in the industry for trading, reporting and analysis. We also provide extraordinary, expert service through our Global Trade Desk. For more information about ICD, contact [email protected] or visit icdportal.com.

