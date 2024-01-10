Zales Announces New Jewelry Designer Edit

The Diamond Store brings high-style and diverse voices with three new designer jewelry collections

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales, the Diamond Store, is excited to announce its Designer Edit, which celebrates up-and-coming jewelry designers. The first of many collaborations includes collections with SOKO, Shahla Karimi, and Alessi Domenico. Zales Designer Edit showcases brands that are redefining the jewelry space, while celebrating diverse voices and fresh designs that expand upon the current product assortment and attract new fashion-forward consumers. Leading up to the centennial celebration of Zales in March 2024, the new designer collaborations amplify the fresh brand positioning that further establishes Zales as a leading fashion jewelry destination.

These newest offerings, featuring modern rings, bangles, chains, and earrings, represent the evolution of Zales and the brand's new strategy. "When speaking with our current and potential customers, we noticed a gap in our fashion jewelry offerings. Consumers are increasingly purchasing for themselves, and often for no reason other than 'just because,'" shares Zales President, Kecia Caffie. "The concept of the Zales Designer Edit was brought about to not only bring fresh product and a new perspective to the Zales assortment, but to ensure that we have unique product offerings for all consumers. By partnering with up-and-coming brands who are experts in their respective spaces and share our core values, we are balancing consistency and innovation as we work to attract a new, younger consumer."

These new designer collections emulate Zales' new brand focus on authenticity, as each of these brands and the people behind them has a story to share and a journey all their own. To learn more about each designer collaboration, please see below:

Zales x SOKO showcases designs from SOKO, a Black-owned, women-led jewelry brand built to connect artisans in Kenya with the global marketplace, enabling them to share their handcrafted works of art with the world. A celebration of strength, the collection draws inspiration from powerful women who refuse to be defined by the status quo. The assortment of modern yet classic designs is ideal for everyday displays of self-expression, and includes some of SOKO's best sellers, and designs available exclusively at Zales. The Obiti assortment from SOKO is exclusive to Zales and features 24K gold plated brass. Inspired by the Swahili colloquial term for "orbit," Obiti revolves around the ideals of artisanal craftsmanship, sustainability, and responsible fashion. Soko has been worn by multiple celebrities including Charli D'Amelio, Naomi Watts , Keke Palmer , and Michelle Obama .

The Zales x SOKO collection ranges from $118 - $258, Zales x SHAHLA ranges from $1,150 - $7,680, and Zales x Alessi Domenico ranges from $2,499 - $63,999. For more information, please visit Zales.com.

