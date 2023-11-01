Zales Announces the "Love Real" Campaign as part of its New Brand Strategy

The Iconic Diamond Store is Leaning into Authentic Moments and Memories

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales, the Diamond Store®, is excited to unveil its new campaign, "Love Real." The campaign speaks to the authenticity of love and life. With nearly 100 years of experience helping couples and individuals celebrate the special moments of their lives through jewelry, Zales has lived the ups and downs of relationships with its customers. This new campaign celebrates these authentic moments and brings them to life.

"Our mission is to help Celebrate Life and Express Love, which is reflected in this campaign. Love can be sweeping and romantic, but there are times it can be challenging and surprising. With this new campaign, we celebrate love in all its forms and connect in an authentic way with today's consumers and how they experience love. Love for yourself or someone else is not always a fairytale, but it's the unforeseen hiccups that can strengthen a relationship and create special moments. At Zales, we want to embrace life's unexpected paths and continue to be the place where consumers can express themselves through jewelry throughout all these moments," says Kecia Caffie, Zales President.

The campaign aims to elevate expressions of modern love by spotlighting all the nuanced humanity of real relationships—the moments in between the moments that make up real love stories. To ensure authenticity a real couple directed the new campaign work, which also features real couples and their real families.

The fresh and innovative direction will come to life throughout the holiday season and beyond, which includes Zales' platforms in-store, online and on social media. In addition to the "Love Real" campaign, Zales also released a new campaign for its Vera Wang LOVE collection "When You Know You Know" that in parallel, focuses on authentic storytelling with real couples.

The Zales "Love Real" campaign was officially released today on November 1, 2023. The Vera Wang LOVE "When You Know You Know" campaign was released on October 2, 2023. For more information, please visit Zales.com.

