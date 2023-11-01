Zales Announces the "Love Real" Campaign as part of its New Brand Strategy

News provided by

Zales

01 Nov, 2023, 08:30 ET

The Iconic Diamond Store is Leaning into Authentic Moments and Memories

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales, the Diamond Store®, is excited to unveil its new campaign, "Love Real." The campaign speaks to the authenticity of love and life. With nearly 100 years of experience helping couples and individuals celebrate the special moments of their lives through jewelry, Zales has lived the ups and downs of relationships with its customers. This new campaign celebrates these authentic moments and brings them to life.

"Our mission is to help Celebrate Life and Express Love, which is reflected in this campaign. Love can be sweeping and romantic, but there are times it can be challenging and surprising. With this new campaign, we celebrate love in all its forms and connect in an authentic way with today's consumers and how they experience love. Love for yourself or someone else is not always a fairytale, but it's the unforeseen hiccups that can strengthen a relationship and create special moments. At Zales, we want to embrace life's unexpected paths and continue to be the place where consumers can express themselves through jewelry throughout all these moments," says Kecia Caffie, Zales President.

The campaign aims to elevate expressions of modern love by spotlighting all the nuanced humanity of real relationships—the moments in between the moments that make up real love stories. To ensure authenticity a real couple directed the new campaign work, which also features real couples and their real families.

The fresh and innovative direction will come to life throughout the holiday season and beyond, which includes Zales' platforms in-store, online and on social media. In addition to the "Love Real" campaign, Zales also released a new campaign for its Vera Wang LOVE collection "When You Know You Know" that in parallel, focuses on authentic storytelling with real couples.

The Zales "Love Real" campaign was officially released today on November 1, 2023. The Vera Wang LOVE "When You Know You Know" campaign was released on October 2, 2023. For more information, please visit Zales.com.

ABOUT ZALES
Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

PRESS CONTACT
Lividini & Co.
[email protected]

SOURCE Zales

Also from this source

ZALES® TO AWARD TWO ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF STUDENTS AT HBCUs DURING THE 2023 BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

ZALES® TO AWARD TWO ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF STUDENTS AT HBCUs DURING THE 2023 BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

Zales, the Diamond Store, is proud to announce that it will present two academic scholarships to students at renowned Historically Black Colleges and ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Jewelry

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.