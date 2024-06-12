Zales Expands its Designer Edit with Nungu Diamonds & Dorian Webb

Zales Designer Edit showcases established and emerging brands that are redefining the jewelry industry

AKRON, Ohio, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Zales, unveils new additions to its Designer Edit: Nungu Diamonds – a Black-owned brand by a husband-and-wife team based in Africa committed to supporting and empowering local communities; and Dorian Webb, a California based acclaimed jeweler and designer who creates intentional jewelry that celebrates women and African American culture. Additionally, Zales x SHAHLA is expanding the existing collaboration to offer fashion styles.

Designed by Dorian Webb Designed by Nungu

"The Designer Edit was created to lift up emerging and established designers while expanding our product offerings to provide our customers with the styles they're looking for when purchasing jewelry," shares Kecia Caffie, President, Zales. "Zales is excited to partner with two more designers who each bring their own unique point of view to Zales, enhancing the shopping experience and aligning with consumer preferences to find styles that make everyday a little more special."

These newest collaborations offer customers something different, each showcasing distinctive styles and innovative designs. The new assortments offer a range of styles and price points. Learn more about each designer collaboration below:

Zales x Nungu showcases a variety of necklaces, earrings, and rings offered in 14K yellow and white gold with natural diamonds. Designers Kealeboga and Ursula Pule fell in love and headed to Johannesburg, South Africa where they started Nungu Diamonds. Inspired by their real-life love story, the assortment includes delicate styles that celebrate the unique beauty and deep symbolism of natural diamonds. Since the start, Kealeboga and Ursula have embarked on the mission to create opportunities for local African communities. Sold exclusively in the US at Zales. Prices range from $1,499 - $4,799 .

All collaborations are available on Zales.com/designer-edit where you can shop the entire Zales Designer Edit program.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on social channels @Zalesjewelers on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest and @Zales on Facebook and YouTube.

