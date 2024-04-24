Zales Kicks-Off their 100th Anniversary Unveiling a New Marketing Campaign and 100-Carat Necklace

The new campaign not only celebrates 100 years of Zales but also looks forward to the future of the brand in the years to come, showcasing a new, reinvigorated product assortment of on-trend designs, styled to help make every day a little more wow. The campaign features over 100 new diamond and gold designs created with the style conscious shopper in mind. The assortment includes a variety of styles to make a statement; from gold and diamond chains for layering, hoops and studs for an ear party, and rings and bracelets for stacking, including designs at an accessible price point, under $1,000.

Paying homage to the brand's history and honoring the past 100 years as "The Diamond Store," Zales designed a necklace made with over 100 carats of lab-created diamonds. Featuring 10 strands of Riviera lab-created diamonds that cascade down the back of the necklace, each representing 1 of the past 10 decades of the brand, and an almost 24-carat pear-shaped, lab-created diamond sits front-and-center. Showcasing the craftsmanship and possibility of custom design within Zales, this necklace made its debut at this year's Oscars, setting the stage for a year of celebratory events and offerings.

"As Zales celebrates its centennial, it's a meaningful moment to look back on a century of connecting with people and inspiring style, while also casting our gaze towards the future," said Kecia Caffie, President of Zales. "Our customers appreciate choices, and as we embark on our next 100 years, we're dedicated to offering designs that feel fresh and exciting. Whether it's a personal treat, a thoughtful gift, or a milestone occasion like popping the question, Zales continues to be the place where customers can confidently bring their wow to every moment."

2024 will be a year of innovation for the brand through new, exciting product collections, including additions to Zales' Designer Edit, brand partnerships and activations, along with a refreshed store experience at select locations, giving customers a more hands-on experience where they can interact with and style products in a relaxed environment.

These initiatives are a part of Zales' marketing strategy to reposition itself as a fashion destination through authentic messaging and high-quality trend-right pieces. With a focus on growing its audience to reach younger customers, the brand is refining its messaging, content, and product assortments to attract new tech-savvy demographics with experiential and digitally led marketing and influencer partnerships.

Launched in Wichita Falls, Texas in March 1924, Zales began as a family business built on honesty, trust, and everyday people. Today, Zales continues to build on these values while evolving into one of the largest fine jewelers in North America.

Campaign Videos:

English: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m3a-uFEdClQ

Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ML0eblu-DBY

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,700 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on X, Pinterest, and Instagram at @ZalesJewelers and on Facebook and YouTube @Zales.

