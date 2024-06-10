Zales Returns as the Official Jeweler of the Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Diamond Store carries on the tradition of presenting its custom Hall of Fame ring to the Class of 2024

AKRON, Ohio, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Zales continues their partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF) as the official jeweler, further strengthening their support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

Exclusive Zales rings for the Black College Football Hall of Fame

As the official jeweler, Zales exclusively created ceremonial rings for the inductees when their partnership began last year. The 2024 inductees were presented their custom rings on June 8th at the induction ceremony for the College Football Hall of Fame by Signet Jewelers in Atlanta, Georgia. Recipients of this prestigious ring design included Joe Adams, Antoine Bethea, Waymond Bryant, Kevin Dent, Richard Huntley, Lemar Parrish, and Coach Eddie Hurt.

"To carry on the tradition of acknowledging our Hall of Fame class annually, this year's inductees will each receive individual rings, designed by Zales," said James Harris and Doug Williams, co-founders of the Black College Football Hall of Fame. "After the appreciation expressed by last year's class, we wanted to ensure Zales continued to be part of our organization and efforts to recognize current and future HBCU athletes."

This custom designed ceremonial ring is adorned with a beautiful navette-shaped black onyx representing the shape of a football and surrounded with sparkling diamonds from every angle. Each detail is purposeful; one side proudly bears the BCFHOF emblem and induction year, while the other side honors football's iconic symbols – a helmet and a goalpost – alongside the recipient's name and playing years. Adding a personal touch, the recipient's full name and alma mater are delicately engraved inside the ring, a testament to their enduring legacy.

"We are pleased to enter our second year of partnership with the BCFHOF presenting the ceremonial rings to this year's class of accomplished athletes and coaches" says Jamie Singleton, Group President, and Chief Consumer Officer of Signet Jewelers. "Signet Jewelers is committed to honoring the leaders and contributors from these great colleges and universities, celebrating their legacy and congratulating them on being inducted into the BCFHOF."

In addition to the rings, Zales will participate in the kick-off reception and career fair, which will take place on August 29th at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This event allows participating teams to meet and learn from the Black College Football Hall of Famers who were once in the same position as them. As the sponsor of this reception, Zales will provide gifts, and celebrate participating teams.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on social channels @Zalesjewelers on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest and @Zales on Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by African-American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame is presented annually by The Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach gives fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to https://www.hofmyrtlebeach.com/.

Construction on Hall of Fame Village, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

