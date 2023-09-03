ZALES® TO AWARD TWO ACADEMIC SCHOLARSHIPS IN SUPPORT OF STUDENTS AT HBCUs DURING THE 2023 BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

Zales to also present players of the Classic with commemorative game pendants

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zales, the Diamond Store, is proud to announce that it will present two academic scholarships to students at renowned Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) during the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic on September 3, 2023, in Canton, Ohio. The two $5,000 scholarships are being awarded to a student from each school participating in the game, Morehouse College and Virginia Union University.

The scholarship awardees were selected in partnership with the school based on their academic achievement while pursuing a retail/entrepreneurial-focused field of study. The two student scholarship recipients will be on hand for the special on-the-field presentation, which will be part of the in-game festivities.

Zales is the sponsor and official jeweler of the Black College Football Hall of Fame (BCFHOF), creating the iconic rings for BCFHOF inductees. For Signet Jewelers, Zales' parent company, this scholarship and sponsorship signifies its continued collaboration with the Pro Football Hall of Fame (PFHOF). It also deepens its dedication and support for HBCUs. Zales and Signet are taking steps to increase intern and direct hires from HBCUs and will meet with interested college students during the Hall of Fame Classic's Community Career Fair on August 31, 2023.

Additionally, Zales will present a one-of-a-kind commemorative pendant to each student-athlete playing in the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic, celebrating their participation in this annual game featuring HBCUs. The teams will play at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

"We're thrilled to partner with the BCFHOF again as we celebrate the great athletes and coaches who are part of this year's Hall of Fame Classic, to recognize the hard-working students who have earned these academic scholarships and to meet potential future team members," said Kecia Caffie, President of Zales. "The Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic game and its events are a time-honored tradition. We proudly present those playing in the game with this distinct pendant to remember this special moment in their college experience."

"At Signet Jewelers, diversity is a hallmark of who we are as a company and our business strategy. Over the past few years, we've been building a diverse pipeline of talent from HBCUs and have been impressed by the students we've met along the way," said Reggie Johnson, Chief Diversity Officer of Signet Jewelers. "We're honored to show our support of these deserving students with scholarships that will help them further develop into our leaders of tomorrow."

"It is exciting to see how Zales continues to grow their support of the Black College Football Hall of Fame and HBCU students – and it is an honor to be a part of that evolution," said Adrian Allison, Chief Relationship Officer at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "Their unwavering support highlights a tremendous investment into current and future HBCU students."

The double-sided, stainless-steel pendant showcases a football set with white sapphires on the front, the Black College Hall of Fame Classic 2023 logo, and the player's respective team name. The logos of the BCFHOF and the PFHOF are featured on the back.

For more information, please visit www.Zales.com.

ABOUT ZALES

Zales The Diamond Store® is a leading brand name in fine jewelry retailing. Zales is operated by Signet Jewelers Limited, the world's largest retailer of diamond jewelry. Signet Jewelers operates approximately 2,800 stores. For additional information on Zales, visit www.Zales.com or follow us on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/Zales), Twitter® (www.twitter.com/ZalesJewelers), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/Zales), Pinterest (www.pinterest.com/ZalesJewelers) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/ZalesJewelers).

ABOUT THE BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was founded in 2009 by African-American pioneers, quarterbacks James Harris and Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who serve as Trustees.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame is presented annually by The Shack Harris & Doug Williams Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, tax-exempt organization.

ABOUT THE PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

Located in Canton, Ohio, the birthplace of the National Football League, the Pro Football Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit institution with the Mission to Honor the Greatest of the Game, Preserve its History, Promote its Values, & Celebrate Excellence Together.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. AAM accreditation is national recognition for the museum's commitment to excellence and the highest professional standards of museum operation and public service.

Hundreds of thousands of fans from across the globe travel to Canton annually to experience an inspirational, interactive museum that chronicles America's most popular sport. Fans can also enjoy the Hall of Fame Store at the Hall, and online at www.profootballhof.com/store for merchandise from all 32 NFL clubs plus the Hall of Fame. Proceeds from the Store support the Hall's Mission. Gridiron Glory Myrtle Beach gives fans another opportunity to experience "The Best of the Pro Football Hall of Fame." For more information, go to https://www.hofmyrtlebeach.com/.

Construction on Hall of Fame Village, a mixed-use development project, is under way in Canton to transform the Hall of Fame's campus.

PRESS CONTACT

Lividini & Co.

[email protected]

SOURCE Zales