Zaloni Data Platform Now Available in AWS Marketplace

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaloni, a leader in cloud data management, announced today that the Zaloni Data Platform is now available in AWS Marketplace . Availability in AWS Marketplace helps companies quickly and cost-effectively implement the Zaloni Data Platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) by providing a seamless procurement and deployment process.

Zaloni facilitates valuable, efficient analytics through AWS by easily connecting and managing data across sources. Zaloni provides data governance and accessibility through an augmented data catalog, delivering trusted data to analysts and applications.

"Companies moving to the cloud are choosing AWS to benefit from cost-effective on-demand processing and storage scalability," said Susan Cook, CEO of Zaloni. "With the Zaloni Data Platform, we provide customers with a way to manage data across the enterprise - including data on-premises - and enable self-service access while maintaining governance throughout the process."

Zaloni's availability in AWS Marketplace makes it easy for companies to set up, operate, and scale their data lakes using native AWS components with pay-as-you-go pricing and provides:

An intuitive UI that makes it easy to ingest, manage, and govern data across environments.

An active data catalog with self-service preparation and provisioning capabilities and a shopping cart experience, providing trusted data access.

For companies new to AWS, Zaloni seamlessly provisions data to AWS so companies can migrate to AWS right away.

Availability in AWS Marketplace furthers the relationship between Zaloni and AWS. Zaloni is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and has attained AWS Big Data Competency status by demonstrating deep expertise, technical proficiency, and proven success in helping customers achieve their data goals.

For more information visit https://www.zaloni.com/aws/ and read our recent blog post on the AWS Partner Network on how to turn data into a key enterprise asset.

About Zaloni

Zaloni enables enterprises to leverage decentralized, multi-cloud data environments to gain agility and cost savings while accelerating value from analytics. The Zaloni Data Platform delivers trusted data through an augmented catalog, exceptional governance and security, and easy self-service access for all types of users. Zaloni works with the world's leading companies, empowering teams with machine learning and an extensible foundation to conquer today's data challenges.

