ZALUX Explosionproof Lighting Raises the Bar for Sustainability

ZARAGOZA, Spain, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZALUX, a world leader in industrial lighting solutions, has launched its new STRONGEX range of luminaires, taking explosionproof lighting to new levels of sustainability. Designed specifically for both onshore and offshore oil, gas and petrochemical applications, the new range provides a connected, integrated, high efficiency solutions throughout a facility.

Available for EX Zone 1 or EX Zone 2 applications and ideal for a wide range of oil, gas and petrochemical applications, the STRONGEX 1 and STRONGEX 2 luminaires reduce energy consumption, extend lifecycle, and lower maintenance overheads. Housings made of PMMA are 100% recyclable and modules available with smart sensors and to further increase efficiencies.

With over 40 years of experience in manufacturing weatherproof lighting using innovative plastics, the new explosionproof ranges mean ZALUX can offer oil and gas operators an easy win towards meeting sustainability targets.

STRONGEX luminaires have an outstanding IP66/IP69K and IK10 rating, resistant to both impacts and chemicals, to protect from harsh installation environments and have a special seal which makes them completely gas tight, protecting units from any atmospheric gases that could damage the electronics. They also provide remarkable lighting quality to enhance working environments and are designed for easy installation.

Commenting on the launch at ADIPEC 2021 David Franch Product Director at ZALUX, said, "ZALUX has a complete focus on sustainability. Our experience with innovative materials, latest lighting electronics and requirements for operation in hostile environments means the new STRONGEX luminaires not only offer exceptional efficiencies but are pushing the benchmark of sustainability in offshore and onshore lighting applications. This marks a new era for lighting in the oil and gas industry and an exciting time in the long history of our company."

ZALUX manufactures the luminaires in Europe under EX standards and with IECEX certification in progress. The high efficiency LED module offers exceptional energy efficiency and up to 100,000 hours of operation. With net luminaire efficiency of close to 160 lm/W and integrated smart controls, these modern luminaires offer exceptional savings of up to 80% compared with traditional lighting technologies.

High resolution images available here: Image 1, Image 2 and Image 3.

About ZALUX

ZALUX is the European leader in luminaires with a high degree of protection for challenging applications in industrial and hazardous areas. Founded in 1980, we specialize in the development and manufacture of reliable and durable protected and explosion proof lighting solutions.

We have been part of the TRILUX Group since 2000.

Our family roots and our solid trajectory, together with a multinational and exporting DNA, make us look to the future with modernity and determination. From the heart of Spain, our in-house manufacturing and analysis resources enable us to provide safe and reliable solutions on time. We are the partner you can trust.

SOURCE ZALUX