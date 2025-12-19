Zamansky LLC: Investors Reviewing Year-End Portfolios Find Easterly RocMuni Fund Still Down 50%, Losses Unrecovered

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zamansky LLC reports that investors reviewing year-end account statements may be shocked to learn that losses this year in the Easterly ROCMuni High Income Municipal Bond Fund (RMHIX) have not been recouped as anticipated, with the fund still down approximately 50% from where it traded before its precipitous decline in June.

Zamansky LLC filed a FINRA arbitration claim against Stifel Nicolaus & Co. on behalf of elderly Edwardsville, Illinois investors who were sold the Easterly ROCMuni fund just days before it plummeted. In June, the fund lost approximately half of its value within a matter of days, stunning investors who believed they were safely positioned in a municipal bond fund. Zamansky LLC is also investigating the sale of the Easterly ROCMuni fund by Stifel Nicolaus & Co., OSAIC, Janney Montgomery Scott, and other brokerage firms.

Zamansky LLC found that, contrary to what the name would suggest, the RMHIX fund was much more risky than typical municipal bond funds, which are usually positioned as lower-risk income investments. The fund did not actually hold the types of high-quality municipal bonds associated with such funds, instead making highly concentrated bets on a variety of junk-rated and illiquid securities that were not even municipal or state-level bonds in some cases.

The investigation by Zamansky LLC also indicates that some of the fund's holdings may have been inflated on paper using improper valuation methods, leaving investors unaware of the fund's high-risk nature and artificially masking its true risk profile. When those risks were realized, the fund's value tanked—and has failed to rebound in a meaningful way months later.

In this way, many investors (especially retirees) were left with heavy losses at a time in their lives when capital preservation is of the utmost importance. One investor, an 84-year-old widow, is said to have lost around 35% of her life savings. The continued lack of recovery from these losses only deepens the harm as investors take stock of their financial situations going into the new year.

