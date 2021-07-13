Zammo.ai Named Hot Vendor in AI for the Intelligent Contact Center by Aragon Research

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zammo.ai, the company accelerating the transition to the voice economy, today announced it has been named a Hot Vendor by Aragon Research, Inc. in the Artificial Intelligence for the Intelligent Contact Center 2021 report.

The Zammo conversational AI solution is a voice-first, no-code SaaS platform that allows businesses to engage and transact with customers on all conversational channels.

Zammo's platform enables purely non-technical users to auto-ingest content, auto-convert that content into voice and chat-ready content and automatically create voice apps and chatbots. It then deploys across the conversational AI spectrum. The platform then learns and iterates quickly by leveraging raw user engagement data from data analytics.

Zammo is the only no-code solution to incorporate conversational AI into an IVR system, transforming the contact center by:

Improving customer experience as customers can get things done quickly, 24/7, not just when businesses are open, and through any channel they choose

Providing ADA-compliant information accessibility solutions for differently-abled employees and customers

Creating happier agents and reducing churn while increasing productivity and efficiency by automating repetitive queries with voice

Alleviating training needs and reducing the burden on HR

"We feel that Zammo's inclusion in the Hot Vendor report further validates the innovation behind our conversational AI platform and the impact it's having for contact centers," said Alex Farr, founder and CEO of Zammo.ai. "Unlike traditional contact center solutions, the no-code nature of Zammo allows any user, regardless of expertise, to build a chat or voice application. Our capabilities ensure there is no rebuild required, allowing applications to be simultaneously deployed across every channel and meet customers where they are."

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Zammo

Zammo.ai is revolutionizing the conversational AI landscape with a no-code, voice-first platform to help businesses from SMB to global enterprise quickly transition to the voice economy. Any organization can now take advantage of the rapid growth of conversational AI utilizing voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, chatbots, IoT devices, interactive voice response (IVR)/telephony and much more, scaling to reach customers wherever they are. Whether a simple prototype or a business-critical app, Zammo's fully managed platform, recognized as the 2021 Microsoft AI Use Case of the Year by the Project Voice Awards, delivers a fast and efficient conversational AI solution for creating exceptional customer experiences. Find out more at: https://zammo.ai

