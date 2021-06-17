Zamora Company Announces Organizational Changes in the U.S.

Bill Corbett, currently CEO of Zamora Company USA, will now also assume responsibility for The Zamora Americas and for Houston-based Yellow Rose Distilling which specializes in handmade, blended and bottled premium whiskey and bourbon (and the first legal whiskey distillery in Houston). Corbett will continue to report to Thomas Clamens, International Managing Director at Madrid-based Zamora Company.

"Three years ago, we opened the doors at Zamora Company USA with a dozen people and two brands. In that short time, we've now proudly grown to more than 50 people and a portfolio of 10 world-class spirits and wines," said Corbett. "I'm especially honored for the privilege of leading the exceptionally talented team at Yellow Rose Distilling, truly the top craft distillery in the U.S. Together, consolidating under one umbrella reinforces our global mission of 'One Company with One Vision.'"

Included in the organizational changes, Zamora Americas Finance Director Edward Johnmeyer has also assumed responsibility for all back-office operations (finance, IT, and supply chain), and Lauren Wollin-Ramirez has been promoted to HR Director, for all three U.S. entities. Michael Langan will continue as Head of Distillery/Plant Manager at Yellow Rose. Johnmeyer, Wollin-Ramirez, and Langan will all report to Bill Corbett.

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, brings together a collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate, and dedicated team of over 50 people. The organization manages sales, distribution, execution, and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. For more information, please visit zamoracompany.com/usa

