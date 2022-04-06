Zamora Company USA Expands into Agave Spirits; San Cosme Oaxacan Mezcal Joins Zamora's Fast-Growing Portfolio

Award-winning San Cosme mezcal is produced in Oaxaca, Mexico, from 100% espadín agave that is cooked for three days with mesquite wood in a time-honored conical earthen pit oven, before it's shredded with a traditional tahona stone wheel. It's then fermented in oak tanks, double distilled in copper pot stills, and bottled under an eye-catching and contemporary black and white label.

"We have been searching for some time for the perfect agave spirits that align with our high-standards and meticulous focus on the world's top-quality ultra-premium products," says Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Company USA. "Without a doubt, San Cosme is one of the finest mezcals in the category, led by an incredibly passionate and talented team in Oaxaca, the premier region in Mexico for mezcal production. We're very proud to represent this world-class brand here in the U.S."

Mezcal San Cosme was founded in 2010 by three childhood friends who shared a goal of creating a handcrafted young mezcal that combines tradition and artisanal craftsmanship, while also showcasing modern Mexico. The name was derived from the mysticism of Saint Cosmas, the patron saint of doctors, who performed miracles curing all who sought his aid.

"We are very excited for this partnership, it's a crucial step in our mission to bring the best of Mexico to the world, and we could not think of a better partner than the Zamora Company to make this dream come to life," says Gernot Allnoch, Co-Founder of Mezcal San Cosme.

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits distributes the Zamora Company USA portfolio in 41 markets, and the company works with other top wholesalers such as Horizon Beverage Group in other U.S. states.

In addition to the U.S. and Mexico, San Cosme mezcal is available in more than 30 countries across the globe, including China, the UK, Australia, France, Spain, and Germany.

About Zamora Company USA:

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate, and dedicated team of over 30 people. In addition to San Cosme Mezcal, the organization manages sales, distribution, execution, and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. For more information, please visit zamoracompany.com/usa.

