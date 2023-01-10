Zamora Company USA Introduces Fercullen Irish Whiskey in the U.S.

Latest Addition to the Zamora Company USA Portfolio Connects

Americans' Growing Thirst for High-Quality Premium Irish Whiskey

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fercullen Irish Whiskey from the Powerscourt Estate, one of Ireland's most-visited locations, will now be available across the U.S. thanks to a new distribution partnership with Zamora Company USA.

Irish whiskey is one of the fastest-growing spirits categories in the U.S., projected to increase in volume by +67% from 2021 to 2026, according to IWSR Drinks Market Analysis. Zamora Company USA will import, sell, and market Fercullen in the U.S., effective immediately, alongside such iconic spirits as Licor 43, Martin Miller's Gin, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Lolea Sangria, Don Papa Rum, San Cosme Mezcal, and Villa Massa Limoncello, Amaretto and Vermouth.

The flagship of the Fercullen line is Fercullen Falls, a new small-batch 50/50 blend of malt and grain whiskeys with a high malt content highlighting the unique style of the Powerscourt Distillery. The malt whiskey in the blend was matured in first fill ex-bourbon barrels and the grain in a combination of ex-bourbon and new heavy char oak casks. The Fercullen Falls name refers to the picturesque Powerscourt Waterfall, located on the Powerscourt Estate, home to Ireland's largest waterfall and the inspiration for the new Fercullen Falls Irish Whiskey.

"As we continue to grow our world-class spirits and wines in the U.S., Irish whiskey has long been at the top of our list of categories to strengthen our portfolio, and Fercullen from the Powerscourt Distillery has always been our top choice. Fercullen is truly an exceptional spirit, proudly crafted by one of the most awarded distillery teams in the industry," says Andrew Stewart, Global Brand Manager at Zamora Company USA. "We're especially excited to introduce Fercullen Falls, a lighter tasting and approachable Irish whiskey bottled at 43% ABV – a higher than standard for a malt whiskey blend – which makes it a perfect spirit for enjoying straight or as a cocktail base."

In addition to Fercullen Falls, Zamora Company USA will also release Fercullen Single Malt, Fercullen 15-Year-Old Irish Whiskey, and limited edition Fercullen 21-Year-Old Single Malt in the U.S.

Powerscourt Distillery's founding Master Distiller Noel Sweeney is the longest practicing and most decorated distiller in Ireland, responsible for more independent brands of Irish whiskey than any other distiller in the country. Fercullen's Head Distiller and Blender Paul Corbett was also recently awarded Master Distiller/Blender of the Year at the 2023 Icons of Whisky Ireland Awards, and the Powerscourt Distillery won in the Visitor Attraction of the Year category.

Located in the town of Enniskerry in scenic County Wicklow, the Powerscourt Estate has a rich history dating as far back as the 9th Century. In addition to the distillery, the estate includes two championship golf courses, a 5-star hotel, and one of the 3-best gardens in the world (according to National Geographic). The favorable climate in the sunny Southeast of Ireland, coupled with the pure mineral water from the Wicklow Mountains, and the estate's proximity to some of the best barley growing lands in Ireland helps contribute to the outstanding quality of the Fercullen whiskeys distilled on the property.

"The USA is the largest market for Irish whiskey sales globally, representing 41% of global market share in 2021. We at the Powerscourt Distillery have waited until the right time and crucially finding the right partner before we launched Fercullen Irish Whiskey into the U.S. market and we are in a great position to appoint Zamora Company USA as our national importers. We look forward to bringing our core Fercullen and limited release Irish whiskeys to the USA in 2023 and working closely with the excellent team at Zamora Company USA in the years to come", says Ryan Stapleton, Powerscourt Distillery's Global Head of Sales.

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits distributes the Zamora Company USA portfolio in 41 markets, and the company works with other top wholesalers such as Horizon Beverage Group in other U.S. states.

About Zamora Company USA :

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of premium brands along with an experienced, passionate, and dedicated team of over 30 people. In addition to Fercullen Irish Whiskey, the organization manages sales, distribution, execution, and marketing of the following brands: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, San Cosme Mezcal, Villa Massa Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. For more information, please visit zamoracompany.com/usa.

About Fercullen Irish Whiskey:

Powerscourt Distillery is a 20,000 square foot, state of the art independent whiskey distillery and contemporary visitor centre located in the Old Mill House on the magnificent Powerscourt Estate in county Wicklow, Ireland, home to Fercullen Irish Whiskey. Distilling since 2018, Powerscourt have released a range of both sourced and self-distilled whiskeys under the Fercullen brand, sharing extraordinary spirit with the world. The Powerscourt Distillery's Fercullen Irish Whiskey range of award winning, premium Irish whiskeys includes: Fercullen Falls Small batch Irish whiskey, Fercullen 21YO single malt, and Fercullen Estate Series 2 "The Italian Gardens" Limited Edition. For more information, please visit powerscourtdistillery.com.

