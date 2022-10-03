Zamora Company USA Introduces Licor 43 Chocolate in the U.S.

Latest Addition to Fast-Growing Licor 43 Portfolio is

Crafted from 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa

DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As chocolate cordials continue to grow and generate consumer excitement in the U.S., Zamora Company USA has just introduced Licor 43 Chocolate, the latest brand extension from Licor 43, the best-selling Spanish liqueur in the world.

Licor 43 Chocolate (16% ABV) is a fusion of the popular Licor 43 Original liqueur and chocolate from 100% sustainably sourced cocoa. (Licor 43's cocoa supplier is a partner in the Cocoa Horizons Foundation, an impact-driven organization focused on improving the livelihoods of cocoa farmers and their communities through the promotion of sustainable, entrepreneurial farming, improved productivity, and community development.)

"The chocolate cordial category in the U.S. is growing at +8%, according to recent Nielsen figures, coupled with growing consumer demand for indulgent products, not to mention the enormous popularity of the Licor 43 brand, this is truly the perfect time to introduce an elegant and decadent spirit like Licor 43 Chocolate," says Dolores Cantrell, U.S. Brand Manager for Licor 43 at Zamora Company USA.

Licor 43 in the U.S. is forecasted to grow in volume by over 100% this year to about 115,000 nine-liter cases.

Spain, where Licor 43 was born and still produced today, has a prominent tradition and history of chocolate. Records show that after being discovered in Mexico, chocolate beans were brought to Andalucía, Spain, in the Sixteenth Century, and from there, chocolate's popularity spread across Europe. Licor 43 and chocolate was a favorite combination in Spain the 1970s and 1980s, and today many Licor 43 cocktails are made with chocolate.

Licor 43 Chocolate is characterized by its subtle floral cocoa tones that come together to form a perfect balance of fruit, spice, and botanical nuances combined with the distinct sweet and vanilla notes of Licor 43. The texture of milk chocolate adds depth to the entire taste experience. Licor 43 Chocolate is delicious neat, on the rocks, mixed in a perfect chocolate martini or other inventive cocktails, or dessert recipes.

Licor 43 Chocolate is the second line extension to the Licor 43 portfolio in the U.S. market, after Licor 43 Horchata vegan cream liqueur that was launched in the U.S. last year. Licor 43 is line priced in the U.S. at a suggested retail price of $29.99 (750ml), and is available at spirits and wine retailers across the country, and online at BuyLicor43.com.

About Licor 43:

Legend says that 2,000 years ago in the Mediterranean city of Cartagena, Spain, a delicious elixir that the Romans called "Liquor Mirabilis" was made. Inspired by this elixir, since 1946, the Zamora family has been making Licor 43, a delicious liqueur with a characteristic golden tone. Licor 43 is produced exclusively in Cartagena, created from a secret age-old family recipe of 43 natural ingredients. Licor 43 is the star of the popular "Original Carajillo" or "Carajillo 43" cocktail, made from Licor 43 and espresso, poured over ice. For more information, visit licor43.com.

About Zamora Company:

Zamora Company is a 75-year-old 100% family-owned Spanish company that emerged from the hand of Licor 43 and today produces and markets high quality internationally recognized spirits and wines, focused on customer satisfaction and the creation and development of premium brands. With participation in over 80 countries, Zamora Company was formed by an experienced international team of more than 500 people and an extensive portfolio of premium brands, with production plants in Spain, Italy, and the USA, and with an annual turnover of 220 million euros (2021). In the U.S., the Zamora Company USA portfolio consists of Licor 43 (Original, Horchata, and Chocolate), Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Sangría Lolea, Mezcal San Cosme, and Villa Massa (Limoncello, Amaretto, and Vermouth Giardino), plus Spanish wines Ramón Bilbao, Mar de Frades, and Cruz de Alba.

In addition, Zamora Company works for its Legacy of the Future, which is focused on doing good for consumers and society, for its employees and for the planet, without compromising the future of generations to come and aligned to the United Nations 2030 agenda. Zamora Company through an adhesion became part of the Spanish Network of the United Nations Global Compact in Spain. For more information, visit zamoracompany.com.

