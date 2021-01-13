Zamora Company USA Joins Distilled Spirits Council of the United States and Responsibility.org

DISCUS is the premier national trade association for spirits distillers and marketers and serves as the industry's top advocate in Washington and U.S. state capitols. The new partnership alignment will allow both organizations to share resources, expertise, and advocacy on critical matters that impact the spirits industry.

"As we continue to expand our portfolio and grow our business in the U.S., it's crucial that we're united with our industry partners to have our voices heard in Washington and state legislatures on issues that impact us all," says Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Company USA. "We're honored to be the newest member of the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, an organization that for almost 50 years has proudly represented the interests of the U.S. spirits industry."

Zamora Company USA, the U.S. division of Madrid-based Zamora Company, is a fully integrated luxury wine and spirits supplier. The company's iconic spirits brands, including Licor 43, Martin Miller's Gin, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, and Villa Massa Limoncello, are distributed nationally through an alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and other top wholesalers such as Horizon Beverage Group in the Northeast.

"We're thrilled to have Zamora Company USA join the Distilled Spirits Council," adds Chris Swonger, president and CEO of DISCUS and Responsibility.org. "Together, our members are stronger and more effective in advancing policies that benefit adult spirits consumers and responsibility initiatives that benefit our society at large. We are proud to have their participation, support and commitment to responsibility."

About Zamora Company USA:

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate and dedicated team of over 30 people. The organization manages sales, distribution, execution and marketing for: Licor 43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Don Papa Rum, Martin Miller's Gin, Lolea Sangria, Villa Massa Limoncello, plus Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades. For more information: Zamoracompany.com/usa.

