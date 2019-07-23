Zamora Company USA Strengthens Portfolio with Addition of Spanish Wines and Limoncello

"Each of these premium brands are world leaders in their class, and we see tremendous opportunity for these products to achieve great success in the U.S.," said Emilio Restoy Cabrera, Zamora Company's CEO. "As we continue to grow our new U.S. division, Zamora Company USA, it was an opportune time to bring these products under our own roof and scale up support."

The sales, distribution, execution and marketing of the wines and limoncello will join Zamora Company USA's other brands which are anchored by Licor 43, the fastest growing premium liqueur globally.

"Last month we announced a national alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in 41 U.S. markets, and now with the addition of these world-class brands to our portfolio, we're well on our way to achieve our goal of becoming a fully integrated luxury wine and spirits supplier in the U.S.," said Bill Corbett, CEO of Zamora Company USA. "We're very excited to add these amazing products to our book in the U.S. and look forward to their continued success here."

About Zamora Company USA:

Zamora Company USA, based in Dallas, Texas, has recently brought together their collection of unique luxury brands along with an experienced, passionate and dedicated team over 30 people. The new organization manages sales, distribution, execution and marketing of the following brands: Licor43, Double Cross Vodka, Yellow Rose Whiskey, Martin Miller's Gin, and Lolea Sangria. Zamora's Villa Massa Limoncello, plus their Spanish wines Ramon Bilbao, Cruz De Alba, and Mar de Frades will join in the near future.

