Zan Compute and The Service Companies Announce a Partnership

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zan Compute, a leading Smart Facility Maintenance AI platform company, and The Service Companies, the premier nationwide one-stop-shop for integrated services to the hospitality, gaming and facility services industries, announced today they have entered into a partnership to offer Zan Compute's Zanitor, the Smart Facility Maintenance AI platform, as part of The Service Companies' smart facility solutions to its clients.

ZAN Compute provides an intelligent IoT platform for smart washrooms with advanced sensing and machine learning that better suits the needs of property owners, managers and occupants. Zanitor is a cloud-based AI solution that enables facility managers and operators to adopt a predictive cleaning process and maintain a higher quality of service, in an easy, efficient and cost-effective manner.

The Service Companies provides managed, hospitality staffing, specialty window and chandelier cleaning, and engineering services to over 1,500 hotels, casinos, resorts, stadiums, universities, corporate dining facilities, commercial facilities and more across the United States and Caribbean. By tailoring its services to the unique needs of its customers, The Service Companies delivers superior customer experiences, streamlined processes, and improved efficiencies.

This partnership will allow The Service Companies to offer its new and existing clients Zan's complete suite of solutions that not only solves cleaning challenges but also improves guest experience.

Junaith Shahabdeen, CEO of Zan Compute, commented, "We are very excited to partner with a technologically progressive service provider like The Service Companies, a company with a strategic vision that includes adopting advanced technology to improve their offerings. We anticipate leveraging Zan's expertise in AI and machine learning with the innovative self-performed solutions The Service Companies offers. The end result of our partnership is simple but powerful - over the long run, generating lower operating costs for our client's facilities and improving their guest experience."

Holly Borrego, Regional Vice President of Operations – Western Region for The Service Companies, stated, "We are excited to partner with Zan Compute to offer our clients the next generation of technology that revolutionizes the delivery of hospitality and facility cleaning services. Zan's sensor technology allows us to optimize labor, productivity, and restroom supply costs. By monitoring traffic patterns and redirecting labor to areas requiring more frequent cleaning, we bring a cost-effective solution while improving the overall guest experience. Through this partnership, we are proud to be among the first to offer our customers across the country the most technologically advanced solution in the industry."

