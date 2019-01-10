Zan Compute Raises Seed Round With Strategic Investment Partner Bobrick Washroom Equipment Inc.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zan Compute, a leading smart facility management AI platform company, announced today that Bobrick Washroom Equipment, a global washroom accessory and partition company, has invested in its seed round. Zan has raised in excess of $1 million from strategic partners and angel investors. Zan Compute will be partnering with Bobrick on smart washroom solutions and this investment enables Zan to accelerate its growth in the smart washroom market.

Zan Compute brings artificial intelligence to existing washrooms and makes them smart washrooms.

Zan Compute provides an intelligent IoT platform for smart washrooms (SFMP) with advanced sensing and machine learning that better suits the needs of property owners, managers and occupants. SFMP is a cloud-based AI solution focusing on automating janitorial processes that allow facility managers and operators to adopt a predictive cleaning process, maintaining a high quality of service.

Zan's solution is already installed in major commercial office buildings and airports yielding 15 to 30 percent in material and resource savings, as well as improving QoS metrics. Bobrick's investment and partnership will enable Zan Compute to accelerate its growth and vertical expansion.

Junaith Shahabdeen, CEO of Zan Compute, commented, "The cleaning industry, driven by client demands, is implementing IoT-based technology at increasing rates. Zan, through its proprietary AI technology and sensors, is accelerating the cleaning industry's transition into the data-driven era and is thrilled to welcome a leading brand in this space, Bobrick Washroom Equipment, as a strategic investor and a partner."

"We look forward to partnering with Zan Compute to explore adding further value to building owners," added David Leigh, VP of marketing for Bobrick.

