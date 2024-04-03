Zand Bank Subscribes to Infosys Finacle's Corporate Banking Suite on Microsoft Cloud to Deliver New-Age Banking Experiences

BENGALURU, India and DUBAI, UAE, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), and Zand Bank (Zand), UAE's first digital-only bank, today announced the bank's decision to subscribe to the Infosys Finacle Solutions suite to power its corporate banking services. The deployment of Infosys Finacle's advanced cloud-native solutions on Microsoft Azure is a testament to Zand's commitment to provide a customer-centric, future-ready banking experience, underpinned by the latest in AI and predictive analytics.

From left: Sriranga Sampathkumar (Regional Head of Business - MEA, Infosys Finacle) ; Vicky Bhatia (Chief Financial Officer, Zand) ; Sanat Rao (Strategic Advisor, Infosys Finacle) ; Michael Chan (Chief Executive Officer, Zand) ; Adam Woolford (Chief Technology Officer, Zand) ; Ganesh Premsankar (Business Head – MENAT, Infosys Finacle) at the signing ceremony held at the bank headquarters, in Dubai, UAE.

Key highlights of Zand's technological advancement:

The Finacle Corporate Banking Solution Suite's modular framework and expansive suite of features, including an array of Open APIs, will significantly accelerate the launch of innovative services, supporting Zand's objective of continuous innovation and commitment to customer delight.

The Finacle solution suite aligns with Zand's cloud-native strategy, delivering exceptional performance, flexible scalability, and significantly improved operational efficiency.

Infosys Finacle enables Zand's capability to assimilate and process a vast array of data, equips it to partner with sophisticated analytics platforms, thereby offering cutting-edge services to its customers.

With Infosys Finacle, Zand builds on its solid technological foundation and positions itself at the industry's cutting edge. The collaboration enables Zand to innovate and integrate emergent technologies like AI, blockchain, and digital asset management and drive a competitive advantage in the evolving landscape of digital finance.

Michael Chan, Chief Executive Officer of Zand, said, "We are delighted to announce our adoption of the Finacle modular core banking system. This strategic move empowers us to fortify our position at the forefront of innovation, enabling seamless deployment of digital assets, AI, and blockchain technologies. Embracing the future, we are poised to redefine banking experiences and drive unparalleled value for our customers."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Business Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "A digital revolution is shaking up the corporate banking sector, paving the way for modern, customer-centric models. We are delighted that Zand, as a trailblazer in this domain, has chosen Infosys Finacle for their ambitious project to redefine corporate banking excellence. We are committed to enabling Zand, fast-track its journey towards offering differentiated customer-centric and world-class corporate banking services. Our collaboration with the bank is yet another testimony to the flexibility of the Infosys Finacle Corporate Banking Suite and the enduring trust that banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council place in us."

About Zand Bank

Zand is the digital bank for digital assets, with a high focus on accelerating the digital economy in the UAE and beyond. Zand was built to change the way the UAE banks, leveraging the power of advanced data capabilities, an agile operating model, and cutting-edge technologies to simultaneously simplify and upgrade the customer experience. Zand adopts a distinctive approach to banking, providing products and services to help support businesses at every stage. Committed to providing secure, reliable, and innovative solutions through integration of blockchain and AI technologies Zand continues to pave the way for the adoption and integration of digital assets into mainstream finance.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better. For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

