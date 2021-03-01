Zander Insurance Donates $60K to Disaster Relief Organization

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zander Insurance, one of the country's largest independent insurance agencies, is supporting the disaster relief efforts of Team Rubicon with a $60,000 donation.

Most recently, Team Rubicon, a veteran-founded disaster response organization, was on the ground in Texas providing food and water to families without power for more than a week. The organization also provided aid and assistance in Nashville when the deadly tornadoes swept through on March 3, 2020.

"With nearly half of our employees having family members in the military, we're proud to support the incredible efforts of Team Rubicon," said Shervin Eftekhari, president of Zander Insurance. "Zander's focus is to help individuals and families prepare for the worst, and Team Rubicon's mission aligns as they help people who have experienced tragedy and hardship across the country."

In December, Zander held a campaign to give back a portion of its ID theft protection sales to Team Rubicon to recognize Identity Theft Prevention and Awareness month. This donation marks the eighth year that Zander raised funds to support a nonprofit in December.

To learn more about Team Rubicon, visit teamrubiconusa.org. For more information about Zander Insurance and its products, visit www.zanderins.com.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service by leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond, and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to over 137,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 790 operations both domestically and internationally. Amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, Team Rubicon has not only pivoted to be able to continue to deliver disaster response and rebuild services in core mission areas but has also expanded their scope of missions to meet community needs brought about by COVID. Visit www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

About Zander Insurance Group

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Zander Insurance believes that nothing is more important than protecting families and businesses across the U.S. For more than 90 years, Zander has been putting clients first by simplifying the process of researching insurance products and allowing clients to purchase a complete portfolio from one office. This fourth-generation family/employee-owned business provides a complete selection of personal and business insurance products to their nationwide client base. As part of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), 49 percent of the company is owned by employees through Zander Group Holdings. Zander Insurance is Dave Ramsey's choice for top quality insurance programs and services. For more information, visit www.zanderins.com.

