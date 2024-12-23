Zander Sprague Tackles Grief and the Holidays in Special Christmas Day Podcast, Highlights Sibling Loss Awareness

CLAYTON, Calif., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grief can feel even more isolating during the holiday season. This Christmas Day, Zander Sprague, a licensed professional clinical counselor (LPCC) and grief advocate, will release a special podcast episode dedicated to navigating grief during the holidays. The episode will feature a poignant conversation with James Melon, who lost his daughter in a tragic car accident a few years ago. Together, they discuss the challenges of grieving during the most joyful time of the year and share insights on coping with loss.

"This podcast episode is about offering a space for those who are grieving to feel seen and heard," says Zander. "The holidays can amplify the pain of loss, and my hope is that this conversation provides some comfort and understanding during this difficult time."

Zander's journey into grief advocacy began on December 9, 1996, when his older sister Lucy was tragically murdered. This devastating loss led Zander to a mission of amplifying the voices of those mourning the death of a sibling—a community often left unheard. Through his books, keynote speeches, and counseling services, Zander has become a leading voice for "Sibling Survivors," empowering individuals and families to process their grief and rediscover hope.

"Amplifying the voices of grieving siblings is so important. As forgotten mourners, we experience not only the unbearable pain of loss but also the isolation of being unacknowledged," says Zander. "Every day, I choose to celebrate Lucy's memory by spreading positivity and hope."

Zander's first book, Making Lemonade: Choosing A Positive Pathway After Losing Your Sibling, filled a crucial gap in grief literature and resonated with readers. "Siblings are the longest friendships in most people's lives, and losing that connection leaves an eternal void," Zander reflects. "But the power of feeling acknowledged is transformational. That's why I've dedicated my life to ensuring no sibling survivor feels alone in their grief."

In addition to the Christmas Day podcast, Zander will also be presenting at the Compassionate Friends National Conference in July, furthering his mission to provide resources and support for those coping with grief.

Through his advocacy and resources, Zander continues to champion the healing power of acknowledgment, offering hope and understanding to families and communities worldwide.

Zander Sprague is a public speaker, grief coach, and best-selling author focused on sibling loss awareness. His work has been featured at conferences, in counseling sessions, and in workplaces seeking to enhance employee well-being. To learn more, visit www.epicbegins.com.

