Zandre Campos Announces That ABO Capital's Head Of Education Spoke At 17th Doc Rhodes Forum

During the session, Mr. Graça spoke with Algerian-Nigerien journalist Hannane Ferdjani, as well as leading entrepreneurs, academics and politicians, in front of participants from over 50 countries. Together, they discussed the rapidly growing urban population of the African continent and how this explosive growth could be molded into meaningful opportunities for entrepreneurs and companies.

"We believe that Africa is on the pathway of an incredible transformation," said Mr. Campos. "We were thrilled to be part of a conversation that highlighted the importance of new pathways of growth and investment."

Mr. Graça focused on four sectors that present opportunities for economic growth and development in Africa: agriculture, health care, education and energy. In all four areas, he stressed the importance of technological developments and highlighted new financing options.

The 17th DOC Rhodes Forum was held in Rhodes, Greece on October 11-13, and featured over 300 participants from over 50 countries. Since 2003, the Rhodes Forum has brought together leading figures from the business, academic, diplomatic and political communities to discuss the most pressing issues the world faces today. This year's conference focused on the numerous changes our societies are undergoing, and how new initiatives will create sustainable economic growth and a renewed sense of ethics and responsibility in the digital age.

About ABO Capital

ABO Capital , formerly Angola Capital Investments, is an international investment firm that invests in companies in the healthcare, technology, energy, transportation, hospitality and real estate sectors throughout Africa. The mission of ABO Capital is to create global value for developing countries in Africa, while contributing to their economic development.

About Zandre Campos

Zandre Eudenio De Campos Finda is one of the great, innovative business leaders and global entrepreneurs emerging out of Africa. Currently, he is chairman and CEO of ABO Capital, an international investment firm headquartered in Angola with holdings throughout the globe. Mr. Campos was named one of the Top 25 African business influencers and was a recipient of the Distinguished Business Excellence Award by African Leadership Magazine. He is frequently quoted as an expert on Africa in the media and is a recurring contributor for The Huffington Post and US News & World Report. Mr. Campos is an official member of YEC, a highly selective invitation-only community for entrepreneurs under the age of 45 that includes some of the most passionate and driven founders across the globe.

