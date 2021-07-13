Zane Chrane, Top-Ranked Software and Crypto Technology Analyst, Joins MoffettNathanson LLC

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MoffettNathanson LLC announced today that Zane Chrane has joined the firm as a Senior Research Analyst covering the Software and Crypto Technology sectors. He will be paired with MoffettNathanson Partner and Senior Analyst Lisa Ellis, leader of the firm's Payments, Processors, and IT Services vertical, which will be renamed Fintech, Software, and Services following Chrane's coverage initiation.

Chrane was most recently a Senior Research Analyst at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co, where he was recognized by Institutional Investor as a "Rising Star" in their Investor poll. While at Bernstein, Chrane was a highly ranked SMID-Cap Software analyst covering high-growth, disruptive software companies including ServiceNow, Snowflake, and Zoom.

Chrane is also a recognized expert on digital assets and cryptocurrency technologies, including Ethereum, decentralized applications (dApps), smart contracts, and L2 scaling solutions. He has authored seminal investment research reports, and is a frequent commentator, on these and other disruptive technologies.

Prior to Bernstein, Chrane spent several years at McKinsey & Company where he was an Engagement Manager in the firm's Technology & Telecom consulting practices, working with private equity clients and major technology firms on strategy and M&A. Chrane has the distinction of having served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy, including as a Nuclear Submarine Officer on the USS Columbus stationed out of Pearl Harbor, HI. During his time in military service, Chrane was awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Achievement Medal for leadership and tactical contributions during top-secret missions vital to national security.

Chrane holds a B.S. in Computer Science from North Carolina State University and an M.B.A from Harvard Business School.

"We are thrilled to partner with Zane," said Ellis. "He is an incredibly talented analyst with deep expertise in complex, disruptive, emerging technologies, and will be a fantastic complement to our coverage."

"My Partners and I welcome Zane. Our clients will benefit from his immense experience and knowledge," added MoffettNathanson Co-Founder Craig Moffett.

"I'm excited to be joining the elite team of analysts at MoffettNathanson and to broaden MoffettNathanson's TMT coverage to include Software and Cryptocurrency Technology. At a time when both the Technology industry and Wall Street are facing rapid change, the MoffettNathanson platform will enable me to increase the depth and breadth of research services that I provide to my clients," Chrane said.

MoffettNathanson was founded in 2013 by industry veterans Craig Moffett, Michael Nathanson, Pat O'Connell, John Towers and Ethan Steinberg, originally focusing exclusively on providing best-in-class Media & Communications research. The firm expanded its coverage three years ago when Ellis joined to build the Payments, Processors, and IT Services vertical. MoffettNathanson has been a leader in the development of Wall Street's subscription-based payment model, which allows the firm's clients to manage their research budgets more effectively by paying only for the research they prefer, while separately seeking best-execution trading.

