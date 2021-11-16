Zaneez® Health & Fitness Set to Improve Foot & Ankle Mobility, Flexibility & Health with AnkleSTONE®

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zaneez® Health & Fitness announced the introduction of AnkleSTONE®, an appliance designed to improve athletic performance, reduce foot and ankle injuries, and accelerate recovery following an injury, surgery, or other ailment.

Created by Dr. Marien Zanyk, AnkleSTONE®, is a unique orthopedic appliance designed to improve foot and ankle mobility and athletic performance while helping to avoid injury and speed recovery should an injury occur. AnkleSTONE®, is shown being used for soft tissue massage of the foot to relieve pain and discommfort due to overuse and injury.

According to the company, AnkleSTONE is revolutionary in its simplicity and effectiveness – providing pain relief and improved mobility and health to feet and ankles with regular use. Following an injury, it speeds recovery and helps avoid future injuries. AnkleSTONE is equally as effective for professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts and active seniors.

AnkleSTONE creator Dr. Marien Zanyk, PhD added, "The problem for our active population where foot and ankle injuries are all too common is there haven't been truly effective options for improving foot and ankle flexibility and providing relief from injury. People resort to professional physical therapy, steroids, or a host of ineffective home remedies. The keys to conditioning and therapy are proper stretching to improve flexibility and range-of-motion and tissue massage which stimulates muscles, improves circulation, and can reduce pain. Both are exactly what AnkleSTONE is designed to do."

Its many uses and capabilities include:

Injury recovery

Muscle stiffness

Flexibility deficit

Plantar fasciitis

Achilles tendonitis

Ankle joint restriction

Surgical procedures

Diabetic peripheral neuropathy

A 2014 study by the American Podiatric Medical Association of 1,000 U.S. adults 18 years or older found that 77% of Americans say they have experienced foot pain. For those that experience chronic pain, the number jumps to 83%. Whether it's diminished athletic performance, loss of balance or the inability to take a pain-free run or walk, ensuring our feet and ankles are well-conditioned and healthy is imperative.

Dr. Zanyk, a noted specialist in Clinical Pathology and Musculoskeletal Recovery with degrees in Genetics and Orthopedic Physical Therapy, has distilled the results of decades of research and practical design experience into the creation of AnkleSTONE. She believes it will not only improve the health of our most fitness-conscious athletes and enthusiasts but of anyone young or old who desire healthy, vigorous, and productive lives.

"I want to help people take control of their health and live more energetic, pain-free lives." says Dr. Zanyk. "Foot and ankle health affects your entire body. They're our foundation after all. Unfortunately, they're often overlooked. That's why I decided to design AnkleSTONE to be extremely easy to use, lightweight yet rugged and of course effective. Virtually anyone can use it right out of the box with a few simple instructions provided with the product."

Zaneez® Health & Fitness

Zaneez® Health & Fitness is an innovative company and designer of unique fitness equipment that takes it inspiration from the natural world in which we live. Its sole purpose is to help people achieve the health and fitness they desire. For more information see Dr. Marien J. Zanyk on LinkedIn.

About Dr. Marien Zanyk

Marien is recognized for successful product development in the creation of ZANEEZ® Health & Fitness and its product line: AnkleSTONE® BedROK® WillowWORX®.

Marien brings an innovative mindset and extensive experience the fitness industry. She holds a PhD in Clinical Pathology & degrees in Genetics and Orthopedic Physical Therapy, owns multiple patents and is a published Bio Medical Scientist, business strategist and engineering 'know how' to commercialize products that work.

To find out more about how you can keep your feet and ankles in top condition or to purchase AnkleSTONE® visit www.anklestone.com.

Contact:

Dr. Marien Zanyk

CEO and Founder

Zaneez® Health & Fitness

Glastonbury, CT

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 860-993-5283

SOURCE Zaneez Health & Fitness