Zanesville Physician Recognized for Excellence in Senior Patient Care Honored During National Primary Care Week

A total of 32 physicians nationwide were selected as winners by medical directors at agilon health (NYSE: AGL ), a company transforming health care by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their senior patients. The criteria for selection included how frequently they met and how much time they spent with patients and their efforts to keep them out of hospitals/emergency rooms.

"Besides being an excellent physician, Dr. Williams has been a charismatic champion for female physicians and is taking strides to close the equity gender gap," acknowledges Ben Kornitzer, chief medical and quality officer at agilon health. "She has also been instrumental in transitioning her practice to value-based care, a healthcare delivery model that incentivizes physicians based on patient health outcomes.

Also known as advanced primary care, doctors who practice value based care are rewarded for preventing and managing chronic diseases and helping patients improve their health and live longer, more productive lives. Studies have shown a significant relationship between the investment in primary care services and improved efficiency with better patient outcomes. Still, a concerning trend shows the decline in funding allocated to primary care services nationwide. This comes at a time when the nation's senior population is rising and there is a great need for primary care physicians.

"These physician winners are lighting the way and showing how primary care doctors can make a meaningful difference in the lives of their senior patients," said Ben Kornitzer, M.D. chief medical and quality officer at agilon health.

National Primary Care Week, which is the first week of October, highlights the importance of primary care providers to the U.S. healthcare system.

