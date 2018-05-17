Zanroo, Fastest-Growing MarTech Startup in Southeast Asia, Represents Asia-Pacific Diversity & Innovation at the Gartner Digital Marketing Conference

Zanroo's proprietary social media intelligence tools enable brands and businesses to glean social media insights from markets that they otherwise would not be able to. Unique to Zanroo, its technologies have the capacity to capture and analyze complex multilingual data sets in more than 15 different countries in the region and across the world. This empowers foreign and domestic businesses alike to better understand how they can engage with their consumers within their respective markets.

"Our vision is to truly be a global company, but our ideals remain steadily set in our Southeast Asian roots. At its core, Zanroo seeks to increase people's understanding of the world around them and, in turn, empower them to connect with one another in profound and meaningful ways. We're at Gartner to represent that message in an international arena," said Zanroo Chief Executive Officer and Founder Chitpol Mungprom.

Since its formation in 2013, Zanroo has experienced impressive annual revenue growth steadily ranging between 250 and 300 percent. It has also since achieved Series-A funding, becoming the first Thai company to do so and receiving an estimated USD$7.4 million. Zanroo is recognized as the first Southeast Asian marketing technology company to receive ISO 27001 certification – the gold standard for information security management.

"Our growth continues to enable us to extend our impact into new markets and provide our clients with sustainable strategic insights. It also allows us to develop new technologies that harness the power of big data to procure profitable business outcomes for our clients," said Mr. Mungprom.

In Q4, Zanroo anticipates launching a new innovative product, Arun, that rapidly collects and processes big data for real-time crisis management and campaign activations. Zanroo is also currently exploring how they can collaborate with global partners to enhance their existing product portfolio and meet the increasing demands of businesses operating within their markets.

ABOUT ZANROO

Zanroo is the fastest-growing insight discovery marketing technology start-up based in Southeast Asia. Using real-time big data analytics, Zanroo enables its clients to develop and drive laser-focused social marketing engagements and digital activations that catalyze action. Founded in 2013, Zanroo has grown from its roots in Thailand to have a presence in more than 15 countries across the world and offices in six key markets throughout the region. For more information, please visit https://www.zanroo.com/.

