Zap Consulting Named 2026 Insurance Luminary Finalist by PropertyCasualty360

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zap Consulting, a leader in property and casualty (P&C) insurance consulting and technology, has been named a 2026 Insurance Luminary Finalist by PropertyCasualty360. This recognition highlights Zap Consulting's innovation and measurable impact across the P&C insurance industry.

The Insurance Luminaries program honors organizations that are driving meaningful changes through innovation, operational excellence, and industry advancement. Zap Consulting was selected as a finalist in recognition of its continued commitment to transforming how property claims are evaluated and managed.

At the center of Zap Consulting's recognition is a proprietary platform that is setting a new standard for evaluating HVAC claims. Focused on making property adjusters' jobs easier, faster, and more accurate, this solution is quickly becoming a point of interest for forward-thinking carriers across the industry.

"We are honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award," said Jason Rankin, CEO of Zap Consulting. "This recognition reflects the hard work of our team and our commitment to delivering real, measurable value to the insurance industry. Our focus is on equipping adjusters with tools that improve accuracy, reduce cycle times, and create better outcomes for carriers and policyholders alike."

Finalists for the Insurance Luminaries program are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by PropertyCasualty360's panel of expert judges. Submissions are assessed using a detailed scoring rubric that evaluates innovation, impact, and contribution to the industry. Nominees are required to provide comprehensive data, metrics, and real-world examples demonstrating their effectiveness, ensuring that only the most impactful organizations are recognized.

Winners of the 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards will be announced on June 24, 2026.

About Zap Consulting

Zap Consulting is a leading national provider of expert consulting and technology solutions for the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. Specializing in commercial and residential HVAC, appliances, and complex electronic equipment claims, Zap Consulting combines deep technical expertise with innovative tools to deliver faster, more accurate claim assessments.

SOURCE Zap Consulting