ZAP Joins Forces with Stox to Revolutionize the Prediction Market Platform

Zap's oracles will provide trusted, reliable, and quality reporting of events followed by customers of the Stox prediction market. By adding Zap oracles, the Stox prediction market becomes fully decentralized. The usage of Zap's oracle data in a prominent blockchain platform such as Stox, will instill trust in the developers considering using the Zap platform. Showcasing such prominent customers, data providers will be incentivized to list data on the Zap marketplace to reach key customers.

"Decentralization is valued by blockchain users because it is seen as a form of data protection, and it is a major selling point for blockchain platforms," said Yossi Peretz, CEO of Stox. "Our blockchain-based prediction market proves how a prediction market can work with an oracle marketplace to not only bring real world data onto the blockchain, but to allow developers and speculators to arrive at a consensus about future events, as well."

Zap offers developers a way to find the data they need to build their smart contracts/Dapps from a wide range of sources, mitigating the risks involved with trusting a single source for data. Although centralized "web 1.0" prediction markets exist, decentralized blockchain-based alternatives will prove to be superior.

"We believe the decentralized nature of a blockchain-based platform helps safeguard data using a cryptographic, consensus-based system. Blockchain-based prediction market platforms like Stox are distinct because they aim for a high level of decentralization," said Nick Spanos, co-founder and Team Leader of Zap. "The usage of Zap oracles in a mainstream Ethereum platform, like Stox, will give other developers the confidence they need to trust the Zap platform and use data/oracles they find on our marketplace. This is merely the first step to empower people to disrupt the enterprise corporations and banks that have historically stifled innovation."

The Zap Project is solving one of the biggest challenges in the blockchain industry – the need for oracles that can provide smart contracts with access to off-chain data. The partnership highlights the importance of decentralization protecting strong data for smart contracts.

About ZAP

ZAP is an ethereum-based ERC-20 token powering an oracle marketplace for smart contracts. The platform's mission is to foster the creation of a standardized and self-sustained platform-agnostic smart contract data layer enhanced by the world's best open marketplace for oracles, dramatically lowering barriers to entry into the multi-billion dollar alternative data industry and the smart contract ecosystem. The Zap project is managed and directed by the Synapse Foundation, whose mission is to oversee development, increase community engagement, and sponsor participation within the Zap ecosystem.

About Stox

Stox is an open source, Ethereum based prediction market platform, where users can make their predictions to generate their portion of a stake for a specified event.

Using the wisdom of the crowd, combined with their own individual skills and knowledge, people will be able to predict the outcome of events in almost any imaginable category: Finance, sports, politics and even the weather. Powering Stox is the STX digital token, the primary form for fees, collateral, and the currency for wagers in event predictions.

Stox is designed, first and foremost, as a practical framework for the mainstream prediction market. Find more information at www.stox.com.

