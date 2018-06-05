ZAP Launches Ethereum API on Zap.tech, Bug Bounties and Crypto-Economic Blueprint for Data-Driven Services on the Blockchain

The Zap Project is tackling a central challenge in the blockchain space: off-chain data curation for on-chain applications. The release of its Ethereum API is a major step in building the crypto-economic foundation for oracle curation and smart contract governed services, allowing anyone to tokenize their data, stake to rising stars in the ecosystem, and straddle both on and off-chain applications via its smart contract powered bonded accounts platform.

Zap Project's bug bounty program, and the release of its technical documentation on Zap.tech, begins active engagement with third-party developers to help optimize the tools necessary for pairing identity with tokenized data services, curating these services, and integrating its platform with third-party vendors in the blockchain space to help build amazing projects.

"With our Zap.org platform, you can finally use the blockchain and potentially make money from it," explained ZAP CEO and Founder, Nick Spanos, a blockchain industry veteran. "Projects are realizing they need oracles. On-chain handling of off-chain data is necessary for decentralized applications to use even the simplest of machines in the off-chain world. This is why Zap is such a breakthrough in the space. We are just now scratching the surface of what's possible and what can be built upon distributed consensus. While there are numerous great potential projects circulating crowded minds, what people need is traction, the unsung imperative of the age," added Spanos, the holder of two blockchain technology patents. "We are exiting the platonic realm of utopian ideation. A platform like Zap isn't just a paradigm shift. It is making a real commercial use out of all this talk of potential."

Almost all so-called "blockchain" projects rely on off-chain data and service providers. That is hardly revolutionary. Zap's breakthrough integration with other decentralized applications now gives players across the ecosystem the opportunity to solve real needs with real services on the ground, and the tools that have or are currently being battle-tested in the field. Through custom tokenization, these tools will open the blockchain to anyone wishing to bootstrap data driven services. Zap empowers data providers and content creators to curate economies among their services at a granularity which has never been seen before.

ZAP is an ethereum-based ERC-20 consumer utility token powering an oracle marketplace for smart contracts. The platform seeks to foster the creation of a standardized and self-sustained platform-agnostic smart contract data layer enhanced by the world's best open marketplace for oracles, dramatically lowering barriers to entry into the multi-billion-dollar alternative data industry and smart contract ecosystem. The Zap project is managed and directed by the Synapse Foundation, whose mission is to oversee development, increase community engagement, and sponsor participation within the Zap ecosystem.

