ZAP Surgical Announces US$81 Million Financing Round

"Although over the past 3 decades stereotactic radiosurgery has become a well-established non-invasive tool for treating a broad array of human pathologies, globally more than 2 million people who suffer from brain, head & neck cancer annually go untreated," said John R. Adler, MD, Stanford Professor of Neurosurgery and founder & CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. "ZAP Surgical welcomes this group of world-class investors in our now common quest to transform the lives, and very often cure, millions of patients each year by means of the ZAP-X surgical robot."

"We are very excited to be a part of this highly promising, innovative, mission-driven medical device company at an early stage in its commercial development," said Dr. Fred Hu, Chairman and Founder of Primavera Capital Group. "Dr. Adler is a true visionary in this field, and his team's latest invention will provide cutting-edge technology to millions of patients around the world. It fits Primavera's mission of supporting entrepreneurs who combine both commercial success and social impact globally."

The ZAP-X platform is an integrated robotic software and hardware solution currently FDA-cleared to provide image-guided stereotactic radiosurgery for tumors, lesions and conditions in the brain, head and neck. ZAP-X incorporates a unique self-shielded design that typically eliminates the need for costly radiation bunkers. Combining this first-in-kind vault-free design with cobalt-free radiation delivery, the ZAP-X platform enables significant improvements to the delivery of cost-effective care with the goal of bringing world-class non-invasive radiosurgery to more providers, and subsequently, more patients.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® radiosurgery platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by John R. Adler, MD, Stanford Professor of Neurosurgery and founder & CEO of ZAP Surgical Systems. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. FDA-cleared in September 2017, ZAP-X incorporates a unique self-shielded design that typically eliminates the need for traditional radiation vaults, and thus enables simple point-of-care delivery in locations previously unfeasible or cost-prohibitive, including physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, and satellite facilities. Learn more at www.ZAPsurgical.com.

