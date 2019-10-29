ZAP Surgical to Host Radiosurgery Symposium at Annual Society for Neuro-Oncology Scientific Meeting in Arizona

Stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS) is a well-known and effective procedure for non-invasively treating select brain tumors and brain metastases. However, the significant acquisition and shielding costs of historical SRS systems, often combined with the complex management of live radioactive Cobalt-60 sources have significantly limited availability of this potentially life-saving therapy for many patient candidates.

Combining a first-in-kind vault-free design with cobalt-free radiation delivery, ZAP Surgical Systems' ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform looks to make world-class SRS available to the estimated 2 million patients worldwide who are currently underserved or lack access.

Starting in January 2019, Barrow Brain and Spine (BBS) in Phoenix, Arizona was the first center in the world to provide clinical SRS treatments using the ZAP-X platform.

Supplementing the symposium, Barrow will also host an evening reception and ZAP-X treatment suite tour at their Phoenix campus. Availability is very limited. For additional details and to RSVP please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/barrowtour.

For more about the ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery platform, including system overview animations, please visit: https://zapsurgical.com/.

* Symposium participation requires valid SNO meeting registration and participant badge. This non-CME event is not part of the official SNO Annual Meeting program. ZAP-X shielding requirements may vary by country.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery™ platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John Adler, professor of neurosurgery and radiation oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also the inventor of the CyberKnife® and founder of Accuray, Inc. FDA-cleared in September 2017, ZAP-X incorporates a unique self-shielded design that typically eliminates the need for traditional radiation vaults, and thus enables simple point-of-care delivery in locations previously unfeasible or cost-prohibitive, including physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, and satellite facilities.

About Barrow Brain and Spine

Barrow Brain and Spine is a multi-specialty neurosurgery practice focused in the areas of neurosurgery, brain tumor care, advanced spine care and pain management. As a partner of Barrow Neurological Institute, the practice encompasses 28 neurosurgeons, and 8 pain and rehabilitation specialists, and performs more than 8,000 surgeries each year. This globally recognized group directs the Neurosurgery Residency Program at Barrow, which is part of Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix, Arizona and serves more than 21,000 patients per year.

Contact:

Mark Arnold

Senior Vice President, Marketing

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

Phone: +1 650 492 7797

Email: marka@zapsurgical.com

SOURCE ZAP Surgical Systems

Related Links

https://zapsurgical.com/

