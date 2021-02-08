Zapier announces 3,000+ apps and brings automation inside partner products

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in easy automation for small business — today announced more than 3,000 partner apps on its platform. Zapier connects all the apps small businesses use across a range of categories, boasting the largest partner network in the industry.

Every year, 30 million visitors come to Zapier to learn about automation or manage their workflows. Those who set up a Zap (automated workflow) save an average of four hours in their first week.

"Automation is an essential tool for small business owners. It eliminates manual, repetitive tasks, empowering business owners to work smarter, better, and faster," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "With over 3,000 apps on Zapier, small business owners have limitless automation possibilities, without needing to compromise on the tools they use."

As the demand for automation increases, software companies turn to Zapier for an easy and powerful solution to offer their customers. In 2020, Zapier added more than 1,000 new apps to its ecosystem — the fastest single-year growth in company history — bringing the total to over 3,000 apps on the platform. New partners added in 2020 include:





"Small business owners struggle to manage all of their customer data, especially when it's split across multiple apps," said Meredith Schmidt, EVP and GM of Salesforce Essentials. "Zapier allows our users to accurately and automatically streamline important information between Salesforce Essentials and 3,000+ apps. As a result, business owners have a deeper understanding of their customers."

Zapier makes it easier than ever for partners to unlock the power of automation for their users by connecting with thousands of apps. With Zapier's advanced automation offerings, partners can surface contextual use cases inside their products, helping users discover automation when they're looking for inspiration. Zapier is currently discoverable in one-third of its partners' products. New embedded experiences launched in 2020 include:





About: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in easy automation for small business. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Try Zapier free: www.zapier.com

