Zapier Announces First Annual User Conference -- ZapConnect

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in easy automation for small and medium businesses — today announced its first annual user conference, ZapConnect, will be held virtually on October 21, 2021.

The free one-day conference will bring together thousands of Zapier users and partners for a series of action-packed sessions designed to help users discover the unlimited potential of automation. During the conference, CEOs, small business owners, and Zapier users and experts will share inspirational lessons and actionable insights to help attendees scale their use of automation to grow their business, increase efficiency, and save time and money.

"We're thrilled to bring Zapier's community together for the first time and empower users to make automation work for them," said Wade Foster, cofounder and CEO at Zapier. "Whether you're just getting started or you're a seasoned pro, ZapConnect will teach you how to get the most out of automation, and give you the flexibility to focus on what's most important to you."

Speakers for the event include industry luminary and longtime Zapier user Seth Godin; Mathilde Collins, CEO at Front; Wade Foster, CEO at Zapier; Mike Knoop, President at Zapier; Michael Alexis, CEO at Teambuilding.com; and many more. Attendees will get the opportunity to network with each other and with industry experts throughout the event.

Attendees will learn from dozens of speakers in various industries across three tracks that cater to all automation skill levels — from beginner to expert. Available tracks include:

Get Started: Formulated with automation beginners in mind, this track will bring users through the basics of implementing automation in their everyday workflows.

Formulated with automation beginners in mind, this track will bring users through the basics of implementing automation in their everyday workflows. Level Up: For power users or those looking to build more complex workflows with automation, this track will empower users to discover the full potential of automation.

For power users or those looking to build more complex workflows with automation, this track will empower users to discover the full potential of automation. Go Beyond: Full of inspiration and unexpected use cases, this track will showcase how Zapier experts, employees, and customers implement automation in unique ways.

To learn more about ZapConnect and register for your free ticket, please visit www.zapier.com/zapconnect .

About: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in easy automation for small and medium businesses. Connect and effortlessly automate information between 3,000+ apps — the largest network in the industry. Try Zapier free: www.zapier.com . Join our community of automators on Facebook.

SOURCE Zapier, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.zapier.com

