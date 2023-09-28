Zapier announces general availability of Tables and introduces AI-powered flowchart tool, Canvas

News provided by

Zapier

28 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Zapier is making automation more visual, powerful, and AI-first with new workflow and database products

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zapier, the leader in easy automation, announced the general release of Tables to all users and its new product, Canvas. Tables is an automation-first database allowing users to easily and reliably move data in and out of the 6000+ apps on Zapier's platform. With Tables, users can store, edit, share, and create automated workflows with their data all in one place. 

"Tables is a game-changer for businesses, providing a simpler and more reliable way to manage data and the workflows they power," said Sheryl Soo, Zapier's Chief of Staff & VP, New Products. "Since Tables is built for automation, it's easier than ever for users to manage and harness the power of their data, and seamlessly connect and automate workflows across thousands of apps - all on Zapier."

In addition to this announcement, Zapier announced its new AI-powered flowchart tool, Canvas. Currently available through the Early Access Program, Canvas allows users to visualize their existing workflows and receive recommendations on what to automate next.

Zapier also announced several other significant updates at its user conference, ZapConnect:

  • AI power-ups: Building an automated workflow is now as easy as writing a prompt. Customers can describe what they want to automate, and our AI will draft a workflow, write code, or create a custom action for them.
  • Visual editor: This new interactive editor allows customers to add up to 10 paths, drag and drop steps, and get a bird's eye view of an entire workflow, generating powerful automations easily.
  • Admin controls: Account owners and administrators can now see everything their team automates in the audit log, and control which apps their teams can use in Zapier to keep company data safe.
  • Integration improvements: Zapier reached the milestone of 6000+ apps on its platform, allowing customers to connect relevant apps to help their business grow and scale.

"Growing a business is a unique challenge for all entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs deserve software that can adapt to those unique needs rather than force companies to switch to a way of working that matches the software," says Zapier CEO and Co-founder Wade Foster. "With Tables, Canvas, and the other features announced at ZapConnect, we're providing our customers with software to meet and scale their one-of-a-kind business needs faster than ever."

Users can access these innovative tools, including Tables and Canvas, along with a wide range of automation solutions, by visiting www.zapier.com.

About Zapier:
Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leader in easy automation. By connecting over 6,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com.

SOURCE Zapier

