Zapier Increases Workflow Speeds to Boost User Productivity

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier — the leader in productivity automation — today announced it will accelerate workflow speeds to help people get more work done in less time. The company is making faster automations possible by speeding up polling times, the amount of time it takes for Zapier to check and load new data to start workflows. Polling times have been increased to as fast as one or two minutes for select plans. Faster polling times are useful for a variety of business use cases, including automating lead management, where speed is essential to turn a lead into a customer.

Zapier helps to democratize automation by making it easy for anyone to create workflows, known as Zaps, that connect apps so they can work together. Zaps use cause-and-effect scenarios to automate repetitive tasks in the background, so users focus on more meaningful work. Zapier connects with over 1,500 apps, including Google Suite, Pipedrive, and MailChimp, offering endless options for people to experiment with workflows that will increase their productivity.

"We're excited to deliver on our promise of faster polling speeds to help people continue to create powerful automations and get more done in even less time," said Jonathan Rochelle, Chief Product Officer at Zapier. "We listen very closely to our customer's needs and ideas, and this is one example where the desire for more real-time automation arose from people who are looking to be more effective in their jobs."

Increased polling speeds are now available for new, existing, and upgrading users of select paid accounts on Zapier. Polling time speed increases will be available on select Zapier plans:

Professional plan: Increased speed from 5 minutes to 2 minutes

Increased speed from 5 minutes to 2 minutes Teams plan: Increased speed from 5 minutes to 1 minute

Increased speed from 5 minutes to 1 minute Companies plan: Increased speed from 5 minutes to 1 minute

For more information, please visit https://zapier.com/blog/updates/2236/introducing-faster-polling-times

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than four million customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 1,500 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. For more information, visit www.zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier

Related Links

https://www.zapier.com

