Zapier Integrates with Slack's Workflow Builder to Expand Automation Opportunities

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier—the leader in automation for small business—today announced a new integration with Slack's Workflow Builder. The integration enables users to interact with 20+ top apps on Zapier's platform, directly within Slack.

Slack is the leading channel-based messaging platform, used by millions to align their teams, unify their systems, and drive their businesses forward. Zapier's integration with Slack's Workflow Builder, which allows Slack users to create custom, automated workflows, empowers Slack users to choose the apps they want and save time every day.

"People use multiple apps daily to get work done and are eager for solutions that allow them to save time and do meaningful work," said Cody Jones, Head of Partnerships at Zapier. "In response, many SaaS providers are increasing their investment in automation software and turning to Zapier to complement and accelerate their automation ambitions. Zapier's solutions empower SaaS providers to bring best-in-class automation to users right within their products, for free."



This is one step in a larger effort to offer Zapier's automation power to their ecosystem of 2,000+ partners via their Partner API.

By exposing hundreds of Zapier actions directly in Workflow Builder, Slack is able to offer their users seamless app connectivity and automations across many more use cases. Using the power of Zapier, Slack customers can build workflows that:

Create new projects or tasks in project management tools like Asana

Create or manage tasks in task management tools like Todoist

Add or update leads in CRMs like Pipedrive

Automatically send emails via Gmail

"Zapier's work to make the power of automation more accessible perfectly aligns with our vision for the Slack platform, which we see as the engagement layer that brings people, partners, and systems together in a way that accelerates digital transformation and empowers more meaningful work," said Steve Wood, VP of Developer Platform. "Today, we're excited to introduce Workflow Builder steps from apps and, together with Zapier, extend the time and energy-saving potential of custom, automated workflows even further."

About Zapier Founded in 2011, Zapier helps small businesses grow with the power of automation. Zapier connects 2,000+ apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. www.zapier.com.

