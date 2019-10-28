Zapier Launches New Free App to Track When Mercury is in Retrograde

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In three days, Mercury will appear to move backward through the night sky, which objectively means humans can expect all manner of chaos here on Earth. Zapier —the leader in productivity automation—is the only tech company willing to actually do something about it.

Retrograde by Zapier is a brand new Zapier app that can help guide you through this tricky astrological time. Our proprietary technology lets you send notifications through simple Zaps that automatically trigger different actions when Mercury enters or leaves retrograde, allowing you to make more informed decisions.

Never wonder if Mercury is in or out of retrograde again. Set up a Zap to receive a text message alert on the day Mercury enters retrograde or leaves retrograde.

Are you tired of explaining what "Mercury in Retrograde" means to your co-workers? Now, whenever they ask you to explain, Zapier can automatically answer for you via Slack.

We all know that Mercury rules communication, code, and travel, which is a recipe for a disaster at work. Set up a Zap with a Slack reminder to request a personal day to get your life together. You'll thank us later.

Need a reason to connect with an old flame? Mercury spinning backward in its orbit is the perfect excuse for not being held accountable for your actions. A Zap will text and remind you to reach out to someone you've lost touch with (don't worry, we won't remind you why you lost touch in the first place).

This isn't the time to take responsibility for your words. Automatically send a Tweet letting your followers know Mercury is in Retrograde and communication isn't a strong point right now.

The planets will be working against you from October 31 to November 20, so sign up for a free Zapier account today to take control of your life and thrive while Mercury is in Retrograde.

About Zapier

Founded in 2011, Zapier helps more than four million customers grow their businesses with the power of automation. The company connects over 1,500 apps to help people be more productive at work, saving customers up to 20 hours per week. By helping to discover and weave together web applications that increase productivity and success, Zapier is changing the way people work. For more information, visit https://zapier.com .

SOURCE Zapier